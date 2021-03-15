Amitabh Bachchan Undergoes Second Eye Surgery, Thanks Fans For Wishes

Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has successfully undergone his second eye surgery and is presently "recovering well".

The veteran actor had disclosed about his first eye surgery earlier this month adding that the recovery is "slow and difficult." He also hinted at getting the surgery done for the other eye as well.

Taking to Twitter late Sunday night, Bachchan thanked his doctor Himanshu Mehta and called the surgeries a "life-changing experience."

"And the second one has gone well. Recovering now. All good. The marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of Dr HM's hands. Life-changing experience. You see now what you were not seeing before, surely a wonderful world," he tweeted.

The screen icon had previously written about the difficulty in his sight because of the surgery, which made him spend his days doing nothing.

In a blog post, the 78-year-old said now that his second eye was recovering, he could properly see colours, shapes, and sizes.

"Saviour Dr Himanshu Mehta and his dexterity with the very latest medical machinery to remove cataracts despite the age-related soft tissues of mine. Any delay in these corrections can lead to blindness. So advice.. get it done before it gets too late.

"And the recovery for the second one continues. If I am writing this it's obviously working .. ain’ it," he added.

The actor also thanked his fans for their continued wishes and said he was touched to know that there are people praying for his recovery and well-being.

