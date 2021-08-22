Allu Shirish’s Fitness Regime: I Focus A Lot Now On Core, Movement and Flexibility

Popular Telugu actor Allu Shirish fitness is all about maintaining a lifestyle. According to the 34-year-old actor, physical and mental fitness has more to do with self-discipline than anything else.

“Nothing is difficult if you want it badly. I loved every part of my transformation process. And trust me when I say this. Ask anyone else who is in this lifestyle. It is a mental game. Your body will listen to you. Just ask yourself how badly you want this and why?” says Shirish who understands that his motivation behind staying fit has changed over the years.

“When I was younger my first goal was to look good for myself. Now my motivation is my goal of wanting to be natural and fit through my 50s. This gives me the drive to commit to my lifestyle,” he adds.

In a conversation with Outlook, the actor shares his current fitness regime and diet plan, and also explains how it has evolved over the years.

Current Fitness Regime



I used to work out in the evening. But after the shoot to travel in rush hour, reach the gym itself is tiring. So, I have shifted to the morning. I am up by 6 am and I am in the gym by 6.30 am.

Earlier I was only into a strength training regime. But injuries have taught me to have a more holistic approach. So, I integrated cardio, yoga and functional training into my life. I do strength only three times a week now. On the balance days I alternate between yoga, running and functional [exercises].

Everybody talks about core strength but I only saw it as a medium to get washboard abs. An injury taught me for the core (abs, obliques and lower back) is a stabilizing unit and it needs us to be strong to be injury-proof. Now I am training more of my core. Moreover, men to be tighter and less flexible. I need fluidity in the moment during dancing. So, a lot of time is dedicated to stretching also. Apart from the usual compound, push-pull movements, the isolation I focus a lot now on core, movement and flexibility.

Diet Pattern

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner: My breakfast and dinners are usually light. My lunch is the heavy meal where I pack in 40g of protein and 50g of carbs. I do my breakfast at 8 am lunch at 1 pm and dinner by 8 pm. After years of playing around, I figured this timing works best for me.

Diet Pattern: I don’t do a “diet” anymore. I follow a lifestyle. My own lifestyle, suited to my body needs and goals which I came up with through a lot of trial and error. I figured out for me the sweet spot is if I can eat about 1500-1600 calories a day. I don’t gain weight, maintain muscle and lose a little if I add cardio. On days I have a party or work lunch, I eat outside but compensate elsewhere to be under 1500 calories. I use a calorie counting app and that really helps.

Cheat Days (If Any): I think the body needs one cheat meal a week at least. Else, it will get used to this low-calorie intake and that will become your new normal. I do it once a week, but now I have been slacking. Right now, it’s twice a week, but it’ll come back to once a week, once a new film starts.

Maintaining Mental Health

I think it is very, very important to maintain your mental health. Good sleep, having a life coach, supplementation like Ashwagandha, Brahmi are many ways in which I take care of mine. Another thing that helped me I feel was journaling. Writing down thoughts give us so much clarity.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine