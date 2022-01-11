Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Akshay Kumar To Shoot Underwater For 'Ram Setu'

An international crew is hired for Actor Akshay Kumar who will be shooting underwater for his next movie.

Akshay Kumar To Shoot Underwater For 'Ram Setu'
The actor's 'Prithviraj' movie is all set to hit the theaters on January 21. | Instagram\AkshayKumar

Akshay Kumar To Shoot Underwater For 'Ram Setu'
2022-01-11T12:15:00+05:30
Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 12:15 pm

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be shooting for underwater sequences by the end of the month, for his upcoming movie ‘Ram Setu.’ 

 
 
 
As reported by News18, a source revealed, “There is about a month of shooting left of 'Ram Setu' which the makers have decided to finish it in Mumbai. The production team is currently setting up the entire schedule and it will be indoor as well as outdoor shoot. The team expects to begin shooting by the end of this month."

According to the source, the actor is expected to shoot some underwater sequences. “The cast which includes Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha wrapped up the Ooty schedule in November after which they were supposed to fly to Sri Lanka to shoot the major underwater scenes and ocean shots. But that wasn’t possible due to the ongoing pandemic. So after doing some research and on-location recce, the team has finalised Daman and Diu as their next-best bet to shoot these sequences. But there are some more shots which are remaining and the makers have decided to finish it in Mumabi. Akshay will be seen doing some high-octane underwater sequences for which an international crew has also been hired," adds the source.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, ‘Ram Setu’ also stars actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Apart from ‘Ram Setu’, Kumar will also be seen in the period drama ‘Prithviraj’ along with actress and model Manushi Chillar. The actor also has ‘Bachchan Pandey’ which marks his 10th film with director Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also starrs actors Kriti Sanon and Fernandez.

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

 

Recently, in an interview with Variety, Kumar was briefed that trade analysts have estimated the returns of his projects in 2022 at around 2000 crore. Answering to the same, the actor said, “Whilst I’m excited for what should be an incredible 2022, I think if these past two years have taught us anything it’s that nothing is bankable. Let’s see how the cookie crumbles and maybe we can have this same discussion about box office figures this time next year?"

 

