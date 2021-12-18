Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Akshay Kumar Trolls Krushna Abhishek Over Feud With Govinda

The recent promo of the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' shows actor Akshay Kumar teasing Krushna Abhishek about his longtime feud with the latter's uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja.

All is not well between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda since 2016. | Instagram\KrushnaAbhishek

2021-12-18T18:36:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 6:36 pm

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan attended the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their film 'Atrangi Re'. The channel released the latest promo of the show, which will air on the weekend. Kumar teased Abhishek about his long-running conflict with his uncle, Govinda, in the trailer for the upcoming episode.

Kumar is seen saying “Kabhi nakli Amitabh ji banta hai, kabhi nakli Jackie. Sab nakli. Lekin mama se panga asli liya hai (He sometimes plays fake Amitabh Bachchan and sometimes, fake Jackie Shroff. Everything is fake, although his fight with his uncle is real).”

As a reaction to this, Abhishek is shown with a poken face as he avoids reacting to Kumar's jibe. To all this, the 'Kedarnath' actress bursts out in laughter.

The drama surrounding Govinda's feud with nephew  Abhishek has been going on since 2016. The mama-bhanja duo had a public feud, and both actors have made various accusations against each other since then.

In 2016, Abhishek made a statement that, “Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai” (I have kept Govinda as my mama). The statement did not go unnoticed by the famous actor, who reverted back by saying  " he is making money by insulting others on television.” Abhishek  had previously declined to attend an edition of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in which Govinda and his wife Ahuja were guests.

‘Atrangi Re' is directed by Anand L Rai and produced by T-series. The film stars Dhanush, Kumar and Khan in the lead roles. It is the remake of a Tamil film titled 'Galatta Kalyanam' and the music has been composed by A R Rahman.

The film will be released in Hindi and Tamil on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

