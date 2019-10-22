Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Responds To Gauri Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Comment On Paparazzi Culture

There is no escaping the paparazzi culture in Bollywood. Photographers are always on their toes, capturing every move and keep fans informed about their favourite stars' whereabouts. The pap culture hasn't spared the star kids either. It is no secret that Taimur Ali Khan is the paparazzi's favourite muse. Apart from him, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya are under the radar. While it is a treat for fans of these star kids, the stars feel the paparazzi craze is affecting their children.

Previously, Kareena and Gauri have commented about the culture influencing Taimur and AbRam. Now, Aishwarya has shared her thoughts on the culture on the same. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Aish says that the paparazzi culture is a given. No matter the amount of discussion, Aishwarya reminds everyone that the culture is not going away. "This is the way of our chosen life. This is part of our industry," she says.

While she has accepted that the culture isn't going anywhere, she requests paparazzi for some humanity. She also speaks about how she helps Aardhya normalise the paparazzi culture.

