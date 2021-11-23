Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE

Aftab Shivdasani On Aryan Khan Case: I Respect The Law And I Hope That The Right Decision Will Be Taken

‘Special Ops 1.5’ actor Aftab Shivdasani spoke to Outlook recently about the show, and he also didn’t mince his words when asked about the Aryan Khan case.

Aftab Shivdasani On Aryan Khan Case: I Respect The Law And I Hope That The Right Decision Will Be Taken
Aftab Shivdasani | instagram.com/aftabshivdasani

Trending

Aftab Shivdasani On Aryan Khan Case: I Respect The Law And I Hope That The Right Decision Will Be Taken
outlookindia.com
2021-11-23T20:43:42+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 8:43 pm


Actor Aftab Shivdasani has been winning a lot of accolades for his performance in ‘Special Ops 1.5’. The show, which has been created by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, also stars actor Kay Kay Menon in the lead. Shivdasani recently spoke to Outlook about the show and how he went about playing his character. In the same conversation when asked about the case of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, Shivdasani spoke from the heart and expressed his unbiased opinion on the entire matter.

“I have always believed in the law of this country and I am nobody to comment in this case. I just hope that the right decisions are taken and those who are innocent get freed. I believe in the law and I really don’t want to get into any sort of controversy, any sort of unnecessary judgement because this is a very sensitive issue and many people’s feelings are involved, so I don’t want to get into it. I respect the law and I hope that the right decision will be taken,” says Shivdasani while speaking about whether the entire case.

When asked about how audiences tend to generalise such a case and associate it with the entire film industry, which thereby defames the film industry, Shivdasani says, “This is sort of a picture that is painted by the media. You being from the media, you would probably understand what I am trying to say. If the media influences people in a certain way, people who don’t have an independent mind, get influenced. It takes a very strong mind not to get influenced by what is being shown out there. One has to have an independent thinking mind, and nurture the intelligence in oneself that is not governed by other people.”

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the NCB on an alleged drug-bust case. After spending over three weeks in the Arthur Road jail, Aryan Khan was finally granted bail in the case. Reports have also suggested now that the courts have said now that there was no conclusive evidence tying Aryan Khan to the entire case.

Tags

Prateek Sur Aftab Shivdasani Kay Kay Menon Neeraj Pandey Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'

Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh To Star In Raaj Shaandilyaa's 'Great Weddings of Munnes!'

Hailee Steinfeld Talks About Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe In 'Hawkeye'

‘The Matrix Resurrections’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares First Look From The Film

Vir Das Opens Up On The 'Two Indias' Monologue, Censorship, And His Emmy Nomination

Aamir Khan finally Speaks Up About 'Laal Singh Chaddha's' Postponement

TV Stars Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt To Tie The Knot

Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon To Get Married Next Year

Priyanka Chopra Comments On Nick Jonas' Workout Video, Fans React

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Afsana Khan Reunites With Fiance Saajz

Afsana Khan Reunites With Fiance Saajz

Richa Chadha: Rahul Dravid Was My First Love

Richa Chadha: Rahul Dravid Was My First Love

Frieda Pinto Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name In Birthday Post For Husband Cory Tran

Frieda Pinto Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name In Birthday Post For Husband Cory Tran

Sujoy Ghosh Unveils Why Abhishek Bachchan Replaced Saswata Chatterjee In The Movie 'Bob Biswas'

Sujoy Ghosh Unveils Why Abhishek Bachchan Replaced Saswata Chatterjee In The Movie 'Bob Biswas'

Read More from Outlook

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

1st Test: Windies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 Runs After Rain-hit Day 3

1st Test: Windies Trail Sri Lanka By 162 Runs After Rain-hit Day 3

Koushik Paul / In reply to Sri Lanka's 386, West Indies were 224/9, still another 162 runs behind in the first innings, at the close of the third day's play of the first Test.

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Naseer Ganai / “It was a lovely place. All the romance of free journalism was there. Now it is being slowly dismantled,” a senior journalist said about Press Enclave also known as Mushtaq enclave and press colony of Srinagar.

Advertisement