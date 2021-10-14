Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Adele Shares Details Of Her Upcoming Album '30': 'Painstakingly Rebuilt My Heart'

In an emotional post, the Grammy award-winning singer shared that her upcoming album will be about her experiences over the last three years.

Adele gave details about her upcoming album '30' on Wednesday.

2021-10-14T10:34:21+05:30
Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 10:34 am

British singer Adele took to social media on Tuesday to reveal the details about her upcoming music album, titled ‘30’, which she had earlier hinted was all about “divorce baby, divorce!”

"I was certainly nowhere to near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!" The singer went on to thank her friends for being by her side while she suffered with a broken heart, explaining that she was now in a good place about releasing her album.

Adele and charity CEO Simon, 47, had announced their divorce in April 2019, with Adele filing court papers five months later. The couple, who dated for seven years before marrying for two, share custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.

Their divorce was finalised in March of this year, and Simon is said to be living in one of Adele's Beverly Hills compound's three homes in order to be near Angelo.

 (With Inputs From Pinkvilla) 

