Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Salman Khan's Birthday Gifts: Flat Worth Rs 12 Crore, Diamond Bracelet, Rolex Watch

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received expensive gifts on account of his 56th birthday from his co-actors Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez and many more.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan. | Twitter/@BeingSalmanKhan

2021-12-29T21:44:46+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 9:44 pm

Bollywood star Salman Khan turned 56 on December 27. He celebrated his birthday with his family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. On his special day, the actor received immense love and opulent gifts from his friends, colleagues and family. 

As per reports by BollywoodLife, here's what various Bollywood celebrities and Salman Khan's family members have gifted him:

Actress Katrina Kaif gifted Salman Khan an expensive gold bracelet that costs around 2-3 lac. 

Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez gifted the actor a watch worth Rs. 10-12 lakhs. The watch is from the brand Chopard.

Actress Shilpa Shetty gave Salman Khan a gold and diamond bracelet. It costs Rs. 16-17 lakhs.

Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt gifted Salman Khan a diamond bracelet. It costs around Rs 7-8 lakhs. 

Arbaaz Khan

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, his brother and actor Arbaaz Khan gifted him with a brand new Audi RS Q8 valued at Rs. 2-3 crores.

Sohail Khan

Actor and director Sohail Khan gifted brother Salman Khan a BMW S 1000 RR. It costs around Rs. 23-25 lakhs

Salim Khan

Revered writer and Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, gifted him an apartment in Juhu. The worth of which is estimated to be Rs. 12-13 crores. 

Arpita Khan Sharma

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma, gifted the actor a Rolex watch valued at Rs. 15-17 lakhs.

Actor and Salman Khan's brother-in-law has gifted him a gold chain which costs around Rs. 72,000-73,000. 

Anil Kapoor 

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor gifted a leather jacket to Salman Khan at the latter's birthday. It is valued at Rs. 27-28 lakhs.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

