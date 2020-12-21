Actor Arjun Rampal Appears Second Time Before NCB For Interrogation In Mumbai

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Monday appeared before the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) for the second time over a month in the drug probe in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The 47-year-old model-turned-actor was questioned in connection with a case related to alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry. NCB is investigating the drug nexus in Bollywood and has previously summoned few other top celebrities till date. Arjun Rampal was summoned for questioning earlier on November 13 and the interrogation lasted for around seven hours.

Arjun's residence in suburban Bandra was also scanned and searched in November by the NCB team. The probe agency had seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones, and tablets during the search and also questioned Rampal's driver, said sources.

NCB also questioned Arjun's partner Gabriella Demtriades in the drug probe for two days. Meanwhile, Gabriella's brother and Arjun's friend were arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Firoz Nadiadwala were also interrogated by the NCB.

Sushant Singh's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act but was later released on bail.

Sushant was found hanging in his apartment in June.

