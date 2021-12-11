Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Kapoor On Sushant Singh Rajput: I Knew Sushant Was In Pain

Film actor and director Abhishek Kapoor stated that he fought hard to complete 'Kedarnath' and spent his own money to do so. People wanted to leave because they thought Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was ''not a star," he said.

Abhishek Kapoor On Sushant Singh Rajput: I Knew Sushant Was In Pain
Film actor Sushant Singh Rajput and director Abhishek Kapoor. | Instagram/gattukapoor

Trending

Abhishek Kapoor On Sushant Singh Rajput: I Knew Sushant Was In Pain
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T16:25:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 4:25 pm

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor revealed that he spent his own money on the 'Kedarnath' shoot. People wanted to leave the film because they thought the lead actor, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, wasn't a star, he said.

In 2018, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan marked her Bollywood debut with the film 'Kedarnath', which was set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods. In the movie, Rajput was a porter.

 In a conversation with India Today, Kapoor stated “It is so strange. People were leaving Kedarnath saying Sushant is not a star. I was fighting for that movie. I put money from my own pocket to finish it. I was under so much pressure, but I had conviction so I had to make the film.”

Rajput, according to Kapoor, did not realise how much he was loved while he was alive. “While making Kedarnath, I knew Sushant was in pain. The thing is, once he passed away, the whole world became his fan. But it was not always like that. There was a system that didn’t let him believe how much he was loved. He did not get it. But he passed away, and it’s like the whole country exploded and declared how much they loved him. That’s the tragedy,”  Kapoor stated. 

'Kedarnath' celebrated its third anniversary this week. Kapoor  dedicated an Instagram post to Rajput on the occasion, calling him an extraordinary soul.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor)

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Sharing a picture of both , he added “It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day... But the fruits of one’s labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place…”

“Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T. Amidst all the gratitude and love, I can’t help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world.”

Last June 14, Rajput passed away. The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating his death.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sushant Singh Rajput Sara Ali Khan Abhishek Kapoor Mumbai India Film Entertainment Tribute Kedarnath Temple Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Talks About Her Newborn Son, Says He Is 'Making All the Fun Discoveries Like Feet'

Scarlett Johansson Talks About Her Newborn Son, Says He Is 'Making All the Fun Discoveries Like Feet'

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Teaser Shows Mads Mikkelsen As Gellert Grindelwald

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's First Ever Dance Number, 'Oo Antava' From 'Pushpa' Released

Dhanush Opens On Working With Russo Brothers For 'The Gray Man'

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant's Husband Riteish's EX-Wife Claims He Physically Abused Her

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid On Why She Quit Alcohol

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: SRK's Son Sought Exemption From Appearance Before NCB On These 10 Grounds

Rashami Desai's Ex-Boyfriend, Arhaan Khan, Receives Backlash After Calling Her A 'Sympathy Gainer'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal Thanks Everyone For Blessing His Son And Bahu Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal Thanks Everyone For Blessing His Son And Bahu Katrina Kaif

Watch: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Head Back To Mumbai After Wedding In A Chopper

Watch: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Head Back To Mumbai After Wedding In A Chopper

Taylor Swift Runs Into Copyright Lawsuit For ‘Shake It Off’

Taylor Swift Runs Into Copyright Lawsuit For ‘Shake It Off’

Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli

Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli

Read More from Outlook

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Ashutosh Sharma / Delhi in winter is a nightmare come true for its residents. A gas chamber. A purgatory. A place where death comes slowly. One mouthful at a time.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins started his Australia captaincy reign with a facile nine-wicket win against England in the 1st Ashes Test.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement