Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Aanand L Rai Opens Up On Sara Ali Khan's Age Contrast With 'Atrangi Re' Co-Stars Akshay Kumar And Dhanush

"'Atrangi Re' is all about love, patience, and madness. It’s a fabulous roller-coaster of fun and emotions,” said director Aanand L Rai.

Aanand L Rai opens up on Sara Ali Khan's age contrast with 'Atrangi Re' co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. | Instagram/@aanandlrai

2021-11-25T16:59:39+05:30
Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 4:59 pm

Actress Sara Ali Khan's age disparity with her Atrangi Re co-stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush was a point of contention for director Aanand L Rai. He advised everyone to 'see the film' before jumping to judgments in a new interview.

On Wednesday, the trailer for 'Atrangi Re' was unveiled. Dhanush’s character is shown to be forcibly married to Khan's character, a feisty woman who is already in love with another man, played by Akshay Kumar. While Dhanush is 12 years older than 26-year-old Sara Ali Khan, Akshay is 28 years her senior. 

 
 
In an interview with Mid-Day, Rai acknowledged the backlash he received as a result of his casting decision. “Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter,” he said. “I am not worried as a filmmaker. I am not here to make formulaic films. If I go wrong, I can be critiqued. People who make cinema learn with every effort. With every success, I learn what’s right. With every failure, I learn what went wrong,” the director added.

After 'Zero', which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, 'Atrangi Re' marks Rai's comeback to directing. The film was released in 2018 to mostly unfavourable reviews and a lacklustre box office performance.

“I strongly believe that you don’t find love, it finds you. The only thing you should learn is to be a little patient. 'Atrangi Re' is all about love, patience and madness. It’s a fabulous roller-coaster of fun and emotions.” said the director as he spoke at the 'Atrangi Re' trailer launch.

On December 24, 'Atrangi Re' will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

