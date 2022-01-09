Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan To Host Special Screening Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' For Tom Hanks In US

According to reports, closer to the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir Khan is planning to hold the screening for Tom Hanks in the US or travel there to personally show him the film.

Aamir Khan To Host Special Screening Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' For Tom Hanks In US
'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official remake of the Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks | Source: Instagram

Trending

Aamir Khan To Host Special Screening Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' For Tom Hanks In US
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T13:59:41+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 1:59 pm

Bollywood superstar, Aamir Khan, will reportedly hold a special screening of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chadhdha’, for Tom Hanks in the US, since the Hindi film is the official adaptation of ‘Forrest Gump starring Hanks in the titular role.

As per a report in India Today, a source close to the development said, "Aamir Khan is planning to keep a special screening for Tom Hanks closer to Laal Singh Chaddha's release. There is a buzz that closer to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir would hold the screening for Tom Hanks in the US (United States) or travel there to personally show him the film. It is because he wants Tom Hanks to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and share his thoughts."

The film has been in the limelight for his much-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which also stars South star Naga Chaitanya in the pivotal role. The movie was initially scheduled to hit theatres on Christmas, 2020. However, it witnessed multiple delays owing to the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country. But now, the film is ready to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.

 ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead along with Aamir Khan. Even Mona Singh will appear in the upcoming film. It has reportedly been shot over 100 locations across India. The Advait Chandan directorial also marks the debut of South superstar Nagarjuna's son, Naga Chaitanya, in Bollywood. 

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla) 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Aamir Khan Tom Hanks Naga Chaitanya Kareena Kapoor Mumbai New York Bollywood Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Halle Berry Bats For Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman: 'She's Going To Be Wonderful'

Halle Berry Bats For Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman: 'She's Going To Be Wonderful'

Mahesh Babu's Elder Brother Ramesh Babu Dies

Jacqueline Fernandez Asks Fans No To Share Leaked Pic With Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar On Social Media

Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Her Relationship With Producer Jackky Bhagnani; Calls It A 'Great Phase'

Yash Raj Films Postpones 'Tiger 3' Shooting In Delhi After Rising Cases Of Covid-19

‘Baahubali’s Katappa Sathyaraj, Nafisa Ali, Arijit Singh Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Covid-19

From ‘Sacrifice’ By The Weeknd To ‘You’ By Armaan Malik: Top 5 songs Of The Week

'The Tender Bar' Movie Review: Ben Affleck Shines In This Coming-Of-Age Drama

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Love Story: That's How We Date

Love Story: That's How We Date

Six Poems On Love And Human Connection

Six Poems On Love And Human Connection

Richa Chadha On Wedding To Ali Fazal: ‘It Will Happen Someday

Richa Chadha On Wedding To Ali Fazal: ‘It Will Happen Someday

Sands Of Time - Part 8 | Making Music In The Shadows: The Curious Case Of Kanu Roy

Sands Of Time - Part 8 | Making Music In The Shadows: The Curious Case Of Kanu Roy

Read More from Outlook

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Despite two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many informed and uninformed individuals in India continue to deny the pandemic with unscientific claims. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Non-covid services in Delhi hospitals have been severely hit as authorities prepare for the Covid-19 surge. Even hospitals under the Union Health Ministry have imposed restrictions.

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

Jayanta Oinam / Chasing an improbable target of 388 runs, England reached 270/9 in 102 overs to share the spoils at Sydney Cricket Ground.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement