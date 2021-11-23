Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021
Aamir Khan finally Speaks Up About 'Laal Singh Chaddha's' Postponement

"I didn't want to do a hurry job, so I decided to postpone the movie," said Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan finally Speaks Up About Laal Singh Chaddha's Postponement | Instagram

2021-11-23T17:44:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 23 Nov 2021, Updated: 23 Nov 2021 5:44 pm

It was just a few days ago that the Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' which had been moved back from Christmas 2021 to the Valentine's Day weekend the following year, would now only be released on April 14, 2022. While sources suggested that the film's delay was owing to ongoing VFX work, Aamir Khan, the actor, and producer who stars in the film, remained silent about the situation. Now, Aamir finally spoke out about the postponement and the upcoming box office clash with Yash's ‘KGF 2.’

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Aamir khan said, “There are two ways of doing the visual effects — you can do a rush job or you can go for quality work. I didn’t want a rush job, hence I preferred to postpone the film.” Aamir Khan said when asked about the delay. "I didn't want to do a film hurry job, so I decided to postpone the movie." The actor went on to say that it was only after the lockdown in March 2020 that it became evident that the visual effects work would be delayed. Aside from that, there were still certain scenes in the movie that needed to be shot. With these factors in mind, Khan decided to postpone the film's release until Christmas 2021.

However, Khan alleges that after the second lockdown, with VFX still a long way from completion, he sat together with his crew to set a more realistic schedule. Surprisingly, the team stated that they will be finished by March 14, Aamir Khan's birthday. Khan and his crew decided on April 14 as the final release date because they only had a month to finalise the details and market the film.

When asked if 'Laal Singh Chaddha' would be released with a previously confirmed big-budget picture, he said “Ideally, I would never take a date which has already been finalised by the producer of another big film. I hate to give the impression that I am trespassing on someone else’s territory, but since I am playing a Sikh for the first time in my career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.”

Outlook Web Desk Aamir Khan Mumbai Indian film industry Art & Entertainment
