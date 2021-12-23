‘83’: Kapil Dev To Sunil Gavaskar To Mohinder Amarnath – Here’s What They All Are Upto!

The much-awaited movie ’83’ starring Ranveer Singh and others is all set to be released tomorrow. The film has already been getting some of the best reviews of the year. So, on this occasion, here’s going down memory lane and checking out what each member of this 1983 World Cup-winning team is up to in today’s time:

Kapil Dev

He captained the Indian squad from 1982 to 1987, when India won the World Cup for the first time. In that event, he took the spectacular grab going backwards to remove the dangerous-looking Sir Viv Richards. The Haryana Hurricane continued to play international cricket until 1994, amassing 434 Test wickets in 131 Test matches, a record that Courtney Walsh broke in 2000. He then worked as an India coach. He now works as a cricket expert for a TV news programme and is also a professional golfer. He has also made investments in a few eateries.

Sunil Gavaskar

The 1983 World Cup may not have been his finest performance, but the living legend's knowledge aided the team's effort to win the championship. After retiring in 1987, he served as vice-president of the Mumbai Cricket Association, interim president of the BCCI, and Chairman of the International Cricket Council's cricket committee. Gavaskar is now regarded as one of the world's best cricket pundits. Gavaskar is also a member of the Professional Management Group's board of directors (PMG).

Mohinder Amarnath

He was the World Cup-winning team's vice captain in 1983, and he was named Man of the Match in both the finals and semi-finals. He took three wickets for 12 runs and scored a vital 26 runs in the finals. In the early 1990s, he hosted a weekly cricket coaching show on television called 'Cricket with Mohinder Amarnath.' Amarnath is now situated in Goa and works as a cricket analyst for several news stations.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth

In the low-scoring 1983 World Cup final, the dynamic opening scored the most runs (38). And he hit some terrific shots throughout the World Cup. After retiring from professional cricket, he coached India A, served as chief India selector, subsequently became an IPL consultant, and was seen commentating on the TNPL. He also wrote newspaper pieces during the IPL 2018 and currently runs his own business.

Balwinder Sandhu

The Mumbai-born bowler had dismissed opener Gordon Greenidge, a well-known ODI player. In the championship game, he also scored 11 runs and got two wickets. He coached the Mumbai squad in the 1990s but then faded from view until the '83 team hired him to teach the actors.

Madan Lal

In the historic final, he grabbed important wickets of Desmond Haynes, Sir Viv Richards, and Larry Gomes. Following his retirement, he coached the UAE national team as well as the Indian national team for a while. He currently works as a cricket pundit on television and operates a cricket academy at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Syed Kirmani

He was named the best wicket keeper in the 1983 Cricket World Cup and is widely regarded as one of India's top glovemen. He made his Bollywood debut in the 1985 film 'Kabhi Ajnabi The.' He was also honoured with the Col C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Yashpal Sharma

He batted in the middle of the order and scored the second most runs in the 1983 World Cup. Following his retirement, he was appointed as Team India's top selector. He was named head of Delhi's cricket advisory council in 2014. In July of this year, he died away.

Kirti Azad

He batted on the 1983 World Cup team before retiring from all forms of cricket in 1986. Following that, he followed in the footsteps of his father, Bhagwat Jha Azad, former Union Minister and Chief Minister of Bihar. He was a Lok Sabha member before joining the Trinamool Congress after leaving the Indian National Congress.

Roger Binny

He was an all-rounder who wowed everyone at the 1983 Cricket World Cup with his bowling prowess. In addition, he had the most wickets in that competition. He is now a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association's executive committee (KSCA).

Ravi Shastri

He was an all-around player. Later, in 2014, he was appointed as the director of the Indian national cricket team, and he later served as its head coach until recently, when Rahul Dravid was appointed to the job.

Dilip Vengsarkar

He was a hitter who succeeded Kapil Dev as captain after the 1987 Cricket World Cup. He is the owner of three cricket academies, two in Mumbai and one in Pune. These academies provide free cricket training to chosen players.

Sandeep Patil

He was also a hitter for the World Cup-winning team in 1983. He was then cast in the musical love drama 'Kabhi Ajnabi The' (1985), alongside Syed Kirmani and Sachin Tendulkar in supporting roles. He was the coach of Team India as well as the 'A' team. He was also the Kenyan team's coach for a while and the BCCI's chairman of selection.

Sunil Valson

In the 1983 World Cup, he was the only player on the team who did not play a single match. He was most recently the squad manager of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

PR Man Singh

He was the squad manager and a key figure in the 1983 World Cup win. He was the sole official that travelled with the squad to England.