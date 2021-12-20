Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Taylor Swift's Album Party: 100 Attendees Test Covid-19 Positive

Taylor Swift's fan gathering which was allegedly not attended by the singer turns into a Covid-19 superspreader.

Taylor Swift's Album Party: 100 Attendees Test Covid-19 Positive
Around 100 Taylor Swift fans tested positive for Coronavirus Sydney, Australia. | Instagram\TaylorSwift

Trending

Taylor Swift's Album Party: 100 Attendees Test Covid-19 Positive
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T20:06:54+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 8:06 pm

According to Fox News, attendees at the Sydney event on December 10th are required to immediately get tested and are quarantined for seven days after at least 97 positive cases were confirmed. According to reports, the pop artist did not attend the event. 

Last month, Swift gave her fans a re-recording of her successful 2012 album 'Red.' After releasing 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' in April, this is her second re-recorded album.

“New South Wales Health Department (NSW) Health is asking all household contacts of close contacts to get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received by everyone in the household,” Fox News quoted NSW’s report issued in a public health alert.

The statement read, “NSW Health is urgently contacting 600 people who attended Metro Theater at this time and checked in via the QR code and is directing them and members of their households to immediately get tested and follow public health advice.”

According to the Guardian, a 20-year-old man was recently fined $10,000 by NSW police after he reportedly skipped self-isolation after being in close contact with a positive case and went clubbing instead. He later tested positive.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

People have also been warned about the sanctions for those who "fail to comply with the isolation, testing, and quarantine procedures," according to the authorities.  Individual fines have been increased to $5,000 (from $1,000) and corporate fines have reportedly climbed to $10,000. (from $5,000).

Swift's debut album, 'Taylor Swift,' her 2010 album 'Speak Now,' her 2014 work '1989,' and her 2017 album, 'Reputation,' all still need to be re-recorded.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Taylor Swift Bengaluru Musician Music Singer COVID 19 Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'The Matrix' Star Carrie-Anne Moss' Comfort Food Is Indian Cuisine

'The Matrix' Star Carrie-Anne Moss' Comfort Food Is Indian Cuisine

Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Being Asked To Vacate Seat For Bigger Stars

Year-Ender 2021: From Puneeth Rajkumar To Chitra, Celebrities South Film Industries Lost in 2021

Asha Parekh Says Her Mother Was The Power Behind Her

Salman Khan Announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'; SS Rajamouli's Father To Write The Sequel

Sudheer Babu And Director Harshavardhan M Launch Their Upcoming Film

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Gets A Teaser And Release Date

Dhanush Says Aanand L Rai Is The Major Reason For His Bollywood Comeback

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ranbir And Alia Will Hold Hands On 'Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5' Finale

Ranbir And Alia Will Hold Hands On 'Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5' Finale

Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi, Shares Throwback Photos From Their 1998 Alaska Vacation

Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi, Shares Throwback Photos From Their 1998 Alaska Vacation

Wild Card Entry Rajiv Adatias Journey In 'Big Boss 15' Comes To An End, Says He Is Disappointed

Wild Card Entry Rajiv Adatias Journey In 'Big Boss 15' Comes To An End, Says He Is Disappointed

Abhishek Kapoor Needed A Seasoned Actor For Playing A Trans Woman On 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Abhishek Kapoor Needed A Seasoned Actor For Playing A Trans Woman On 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Read More from Outlook

J&K Delimitation Commission's Proposal A 'Shock' To 'Those Who Believe In Democracy'

J&K Delimitation Commission's Proposal A 'Shock' To 'Those Who Believe In Democracy'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Koushik Paul / As expected, Australia completed their rout of England in the day-night Test. Aussies thus have a 2-0 lead going into the third Test at MCG from December 26. Get here Day 5 highlights.

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / Art requires patience. Centuries old traditional art of Kashmir have little patronage. Also, the youngsters are not interested in picking up family craft. Is Kashmiri traditional art dying a silent death?

Advertisement