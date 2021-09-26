Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Urges People To Take Covid Vaccine Ahead Of The Festive Season

'Team India is creating several records daily on this front. Several records have been created in the vaccination drive which are being discussed globally,' Modi said.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Urges People To Take Covid Vaccine Ahead Of The Festive Season
PM Narendra Modi | PTI

Trending

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Urges People To Take Covid Vaccine Ahead Of The Festive Season
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T12:30:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 12:30 pm

 Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to strictly abide by the Covid protocols and ensure that no one is deprived of the vaccination's "circle of safety".

During his monthly radio address  'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said that as the festival season is approaching, the whole country will take part in celebrating 'Maryada Purshottam', Shri Ram's victory over evil, while keeping all the Covid protocols in mind in a bid to continue the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

"Team India is creating several records daily on this front. Several records have been created in the vaccination drive which are being discussed globally," Modi said.

"We not only have to get the vaccine administered when it's our turn, but we also have to ensure that no one is left out of this circle of safety," he said.

Even after getting vaccinated, the necessary protocol has to be followed, Modi said, adding that he hopes once again Team India will keep the flag flying high in this fight against the Covid pandemic.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

In his remarks, PM Modi, on the occasion of the World Rivers Day, called for collective efforts to keep our rivers pollution-free.  

He also called for making record business of Khadi products on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi New Delhi Mann Ki Baat PM Modi Vaccination Drive COVID-19 Vaccine Festive Season National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Two Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Bandipora

Two Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Bandipora

Jharkhand Couple, Daughter-In-Law Killed For Practicing 'Black Magic'

Rahul Gandhi Hails Ex-PM Manmohan Singh On Birthday, Calls Him 'Fearless', 'Brilliant'

India Logs 28,326 Covid-19 Infections As Cases Continue To Dip For Fourth Day

Explained: Can Over Exercising Kill You Faster? Here's What We Know

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Delhi Court Shootout: Security Tightened In Jails Housing Gang Members Of Gogi And Tillu

PM Modi Brings Back 157 Indian Artefacts From US

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

More from India

India’s Young Diplomat Sneha Dubey Gives Blistering Reply To Pakistan At UNGA Over Kashmir

India’s Young Diplomat Sneha Dubey Gives Blistering Reply To Pakistan At UNGA Over Kashmir

Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Protecting Democracies’ Remark Of US Vice President

Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At PM Modi Over ‘Protecting Democracies’ Remark Of US Vice President

Mamata Castigates Centre For ‘Not Allowing’ Her To Global Peace Conference; Says ‘It Is Jealousy’

Mamata Castigates Centre For ‘Not Allowing’ Her To Global Peace Conference; Says ‘It Is Jealousy’

Cyclone Gulab: NDRF Deploys 18 Rescue Teams To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Gulab: NDRF Deploys 18 Rescue Teams To Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Read More from Outlook

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / There is no need to contextualise Hathras. It is a standalone story. A warning, a trigger, a tragedy.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

Dateline Hathras: One Year Later, Family Awaits Justice For Dalit Woman Gangraped And Murdered

Dateline Hathras: One Year Later, Family Awaits Justice For Dalit Woman Gangraped And Murdered

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Ashes of the Hathras gang rape victim remain in a pitcher as her father waits for ‘hanging’ of the guilty to immerse them in Ganga.

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Advertisement