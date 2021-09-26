Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Urges People To Take Covid Vaccine Ahead Of The Festive Season

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to strictly abide by the Covid protocols and ensure that no one is deprived of the vaccination's "circle of safety".

During his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said that as the festival season is approaching, the whole country will take part in celebrating 'Maryada Purshottam', Shri Ram's victory over evil, while keeping all the Covid protocols in mind in a bid to continue the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

"Team India is creating several records daily on this front. Several records have been created in the vaccination drive which are being discussed globally," Modi said.

"We not only have to get the vaccine administered when it's our turn, but we also have to ensure that no one is left out of this circle of safety," he said.

Even after getting vaccinated, the necessary protocol has to be followed, Modi said, adding that he hopes once again Team India will keep the flag flying high in this fight against the Covid pandemic.

In his remarks, PM Modi, on the occasion of the World Rivers Day, called for collective efforts to keep our rivers pollution-free.

He also called for making record business of Khadi products on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

