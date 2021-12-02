Elon Musk Compares Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal To Joseph Stalin, Meme Goes Viral

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted yet another meme that has gone viral. This time, it features the new CEO Parag Agrawal and seemingly mocks the transition process of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Twitter. The meme makes fun of the resignation process of Twitter's former CEO, the co-founder Jack Dorsey and shows Parag in a more powerful position.

The meme shared by Elon Musk on Twitter shows the face of Parag Agrawal, the recently appointed CEO of Twitter, photoshopped on the face of hardline former Soviet Union premiere and one of the most brutal heads of state, Joseph Stalin. In the Image, tweeted by Elon Musk, the upper frame shows Parag Agrawal and Jack Dorsey, the co-founder who recently resigned from CEO walking side by side. However, in the next frame, Jack disappears from the frame, with a splash in the stream of the river sideby. Musk tweeted,

The real people in these photos are former Soviet Union dictator, Joseph Stalin and his top execution executive, Nikolai Yezhov. During the great purge in Soviet Union, from 1936-38, Yezhov reportedly oversaw half a million executions, mostly for the purposes of political opposition's repression.

However, the secret police service officer himself was executed after the Soviet authorities charged him with political crimes and 'homosexuality'.

The Soviet Union had some fine airbrush artists. Stalin left no stone unturned in invisiblizing people. Post the execution of his political rivals, including his own aides, he used his set of artists to edit those people even out of the official photos of the Union so that their faces could be removed from the sheets of history.

The original photos of Joseph Stalin and Nikolay Yezhov, from which Elon Musk's tweet on Parag Agrawal and Jack Dorsey is inspired.

In Elon's tweet, which shows a rather dramatic version of an additional splash in the second image, he has compared Parag Agrawal with the Soviet dictator and Nikolay Yezhov with Twitter's co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey. The recent resignation of Jack Dorsey has been rumoured as being ousted, rather than leaving of his own accord. Unlike the resignations of other CEOs like Bill Gates of Microsoft and Larry Page of Twitter, Jack left the board of the company he co-founded in May, before his resignation.

However, the role of Parag Agrawal is not clear in this meme. There is not much information available about the functioning of Parag in Twitter before he became the CEO, therefore not much is being speculated online.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey share a deep friendship. Both of them, who are cryptocurrency enthusiasts have made online interactions that have caught the eyeballs of the public. Earlier this year, when a hedge fund acquired 5% stake in Twitter and an attempt to oust Jack was reportedly being made, Musk came in the support of Jack and tweeted that Jack had a good heart.