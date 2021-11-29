Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

The incoming CEO is an IIT Bombay graduate who joined Twitter a decade back after having worked at Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T in research positions.

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Trending

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T22:51:00+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 10:51 pm

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey decided to vacate his position at the microblogging platform for IIT graduate and Indian origin Parag Agrawal on Monday. The incoming CEO joined Twitter over a decade back borrowing experience from his stay at Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T in research positions. 

As per his LinkedIn profile, Agrawal joined Twitter as a Distinguished Software Engineer in October 2011. He became the microblogging site's Chief Technology Officer in 2017. 

"He has been my choice for some time now given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around," Dorsey stated in his exit note. He added that Parag is curious, probing, rational, creative, self-aware and humble. 

"My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep," Dorsey stated. 

Parag did his undergrad at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Following this, he went on to do his masters from Stanford University. He completed his PhD in Computer Science from the same place in 2012.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The incoming Twitter CEO joins the extraordinary league of Indian origin CEOs spearheading some of the biggest names on Wall Street. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai did his engineering from IIT Kharagpur and MBA from Wharton University. He was appointed the CEO of the Google parent in 2015. 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella did his electrical engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology. He went on to do his MS in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He was appointed the Chairman and CEO of the company in 2014. 

WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani was appointed to the top position at the property leasing platform in February 2020. 

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen did his electronic engineering from Osmania University. He did his MBA from the  University of California at Berkeley's Haas School of Business. Before joining Adobe, he worked at the product development divisions at Apple and Silicon Graphics before co-founding an early photo-sharing platform called 'Pictara'. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Twitter CEO Twitter Parag Agrawal Jack Dorsey Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Steps Down, CTO Parag Agrawal Named Successor

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Steps Down, CTO Parag Agrawal Named Successor

MicroStrategy Buys 7,002 Bitcoin for Over $414 Million in Cash

Registrar Of Companies Gives 1-Month Extension To Dish TV For Calling AGM

Bitcoin Not To Be Made Legal Tender, All Private Cryptos To Be Prohibited: Govt Tells Parliament

Elon Musk Wants Crypto Investors Not To Rely On Crypto Exchanges

Markets End Higher On Monday Even As Omicron Concerns Loom

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Opens Today; Check Your Eligibility And Other Details

RBI Supersedes Reliance Capital's Board

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Are Cryptocurrencies Favoured In Various Countries Across The Globe?

Are Cryptocurrencies Favoured In Various Countries Across The Globe?

Reliance Industries Deny Intent To Bid For U.K-Based Telecom Group, BT

Reliance Industries Deny Intent To Bid For U.K-Based Telecom Group, BT

CoinDCX To Go For PO When It’s Allowed, Says Plans Are Not Immediate

CoinDCX To Go For PO When It’s Allowed, Says Plans Are Not Immediate

Nearly Rs 52,000 Crore Paid To States As GST Compensation: MoS Finance

Nearly Rs 52,000 Crore Paid To States As GST Compensation: MoS Finance

Read More from Outlook

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Outlook Business Team / The incoming CEO is an IIT Bombay graduate who joined Twitter a decade back after having worked at Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T in research positions.

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Outlook Web Desk / WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the emergence of the highly mutated omicron variant underlines just how perilous and precarious our situation is.

Omicron Scare Looms Over IND Tour Of SA, BCCI Awaits Govt Nod

Omicron Scare Looms Over IND Tour Of SA, BCCI Awaits Govt Nod

Soumitra Bose / Several sporting events have been cancelled due to the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron. India are scheduled to tour South Africa for a full series.

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement