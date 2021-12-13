Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Efforts On To Make Annual Amarnath Yatra Safe For Pilgrims: J-K LG

The yatra takes place from the twin routes of Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Baltal in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir in summer.

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. | PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

2021-12-13T23:21:43+05:30
Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 11:21 pm

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said continuous efforts are being made to make the annual yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the Himalayas “comfortable, modern and safe” for the devotees.

He said his administration is committed to providing world-class facilities for the pilgrims besides facilitating 'langars and bhandaras' (community kitchen service providers) during the yatra to the holy cave. The Lt Governor was interacting with the members of various associations of ‘langars and bhandaras’, which serves the pilgrims during the yatra, an official spokesman said here.

The yatra takes place from the twin routes of Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Baltal in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir in summer. The official said as many as 20 members representing Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars Organization (SABLO) and Shri Amarnath Yatra Bhandara Organization (SAYBO) met the Lt Governor in Delhi and discussed various aspects of the smooth conduct of the yatra.

These include Chandarkote Yatri Niwas coming up at Ramban district, which would provide accommodation to around 3,200 yatris, besides Jammu Yatri Niwas and Srinagar Yatri Niwas with a capacity of accommodation of 3000 and 2250 yatris, respectively, the spokesman added.

The representatives of the Langar associations appreciated the efforts of the UT administration and confirmed their active participation in the yatra arrangements, he said. They also offered their help through donations in terms of monetary as well as material resources required for the infrastructure, the spokesman added. 

-With PTI Inputs

Outlook Web Desk Manoj Sinha Jammu J&K: Amarnath Shrine & Yatra Lieutenant Governor Yatra Pilgrim / Pilgrimage Principal Secretary
