Economist Jean Dreze, Two Others, Let Off After Being Detained Briefly By Jharkhand Police

Economist and activist Jean Dreze and two others were on Thursday detained by Jharkhand police for organising a meeting on Right to Food "without permission".

Outlook Web Bureau 28 March 2019
Noted development economist and activist Jean Dreze and two others were on Thursday detained in Bishunpura, Jharkhand, by police for organising a meeting on Right to Food.

Dreze was part of the National Advisory Council, at the time of the Congress-led UPA.

He was detained in Garhwa, in Jharkhand, for holding a meeting "without permission", police said.

Harsh Mangla, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Garwah, told Outlook that Dreze and the two others detained, Vivek and Anuj, have been let off. 

"There were no arrests. They have been let off. They were detained for holding a meeting without permission," Mangla said.

The Belgian-born development economist, in a WhatsApp message to a friend said: "We want permission to hold the meeting today itself. Even evening. A big meeting was held in same village last night without permission."

Police had told them to hold the meeting another day.

Yogendra Yadav, national president Swaraj India,  termed the detention of the renowned economist as "shocking" and "shameful".

Noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted his shock at the arrest.

Dreze helped draft the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, and was also involved in drafting the pro-people National Food Security Act, 2013.

Earlier this month, Dreze was among 108 economists and social scientists who alleged in a statement that the Narendra Modi government was interfering in the publication of statistical data and threatening the institutional independence of the organisations.

Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley had slammed the economists terming them as “purported economists” and said the “compulsive contrarians” are running “fake campaigns” against the government.

 

