Donald Trump's Son Eric Asks Minnesota To Vote A Week After Elections, Becomes Laughing Stock

Donald Trump's second-oldest son, Eric Trump, became a laughing stock on social media for urging people of Minnesota to vote- a week after US elections ended.

Eric on Tuesday shared a tweet urging people of Minnesota to "get out and vote". The tweet was deleted within an hour but it didn't escape the eyes of Twitteratis. Within an hour, the screenshots of the tweet went viral.

The tweet, which most likely was supposed to be scheduled for last Tuesday, drew ridicule online.

But of course Eric Trump scheduled an Election Day tweet for the wrong week... pic.twitter.com/a4tL0UYRm8 — Rex ChapmanðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ (@RexChapman) November 10, 2020

Dammit! I guess Eric is the dumbest Trump child today. pic.twitter.com/XM4mLEUuvF — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 10, 2020

Pennsylvania state representative Brian Sims replied: “BLURP: So the ‘team’ that scheduled a press conference at a landscaping business, and a tweet a week after the election, wants you to believe they’ve discovered fraud somewhere.”

BLURP: So the “team” that scheduled a press conference at a landscaping business, and a tweet a week after the election, wants you to believe they’ve discovered fraud somewhere. ðÂÂÂÂ¤ªðÂÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) November 10, 2020

Eric Trump had posted similar tweets on Election Day and had urged people to cast their votes which is why it was assumed that the tweet was a scheduling error.

Scheduled post. Someone picked the wrong Tuesday. — Meg Maker (@megmaker) November 10, 2020

The younger Trump was recently mocked for various reasons: his false claims of ballots being burned; "censoring" of his posts by big tech; and his claim that Democrats were spamming Trump campaign voter fraud hotline with messages.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine