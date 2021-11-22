Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Delhi Univerity's New Academic Session For First-Year UG Students Begins

"It is like a festival on the first day of college with students from various states, speaking different languages mingling with each other. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything is being done online. We held the orientation session last week for the students. The college does not feel like a college without the students."

Delhi Univerity's New Academic Session For First-Year UG Students Begins
| Photo by Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Trending

Delhi Univerity's New Academic Session For First-Year UG Students Begins
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T21:08:31+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 9:08 pm

On Monday, the new academic session for first-year undergraduate students commenced at Delhi University (DU)  with the freshers ruing the fact that they were not able to experience the first day of their college life the way they had wished. Many colleges held orientation sessions for the students virtually.

Babli Moitra Saraf, principal of Indraprastha College For Women, said, "Our orientation session was held on Monday and it was livestreamed on YouTube with 1,137 students watching it. My address lasted for 43 minutes and then every department gave its introduction. "It was a fine November day and we missed having students in the college. The college will enter its centenary year in February and we are hoping that the students are back by that time." The college has 19 foreign students this year, including from countries such as Afghanistan, China and Mozambique.

Manish Kansal, a professor at the Hindu College, said, "It is like a festival on the first day of college with students from various states, speaking different languages mingling with each other. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything is being done online. We held the orientation session last week for the students. The college does not feel like a college without the students." The students said they missed meeting their classmates and also the introduction and friendly ragging by the seniors.

Related Stories

Srinagar’s Press Colony Being Evacuated Of Press

Roshni Zahoor, a History (Honours) a student of the Deshbandhu College, hoped that she would get to experience her college life soon. "We did not attend school in the last two years and did not even get a farewell from our juniors. I had hoped that with the coronavirus situation being under control, the classes in the college would be conducted in the physical mode but that was not to be. It is difficult to understand concepts in online classes. It will take some time to get acquainted with the teachers and my classmates, something that would have been easier in the physical mode," she said.

Riya Sharma, a student of BSc (Biomedical Science) in the Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science, echoed similar views and said, "Had we been in college, we would have been introduced to our classmates and our seniors would have indulged in friendly banters with us. "I had always thought that this is how my first day in college would be but the virus has changed everything. We were told by our teachers during the orientation that the college might resume by December-end or in the first week of January." 

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi Delhi University Students College Universities Education Online Education
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

How A Transgender Person Found The Happiness Of Motherhood

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

'My Son's Suicide Was The Darkest Moment In My Life': Kabir Bedi On His 'Rise, Ruin And Ressurection'

Suhas Munshi / In an interview with Outlook, about his autobiography ‘Stories I Must Tell’, actor Kabir Bedi shares some highs and lows of his life including interviewing The Beatles.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

In Faridabad, A Home For Orphans Left Out Of The Adoption System

Trisha Mukherjee / What happens to the abandoned orphans who do not manage to even enter the adoption system?

Advertisement