Delhi Court To Hear UAPA Accused Umar Khalid's Bail Plea On July 27

July 15, 2021
Outlook Web Desk 15 July 2021, Last Updated at 2:56 pm
After a prolonged waiting period, a Delhi court on Thursday finally announced their decision to hear the bail application of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid on July 27.

Khalid was apprehended by  Delhi police under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection to the northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat has sought a reply from the prosecution on Umar's bail plea by the next day of the hearing.

Senior advocate Trideep Pais is representing the accused in the case.

Khalid along with several others has been booked under the anti-terror law in the case. Notably, they are accused of being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Besides him, Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

Recently, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Tanha, Narwal, and Kalita in the case, saying the State blurred the line between the right to protest and terrorist activity in anxiety to suppress dissent.

(With PTI Inputs)

