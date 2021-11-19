Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Delhi Police Catch Fraud Selling Government Land For Rs 45 Crore

Furnishing details about the case, which probably seemed ripped from a Bollywood flick 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', the official said a complaint was filed by Timpi Sabharwal stating that she was approached by the accused identified as Rockes B. Sandhu and S.P. Garg who offered her a lucrative proposal for selling a land near Karbala, New Delhi for a total sale consideration of Rs 45 crore.

Delhi Police Catch Fraud Selling Government Land For Rs 45 Crore
| PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

Trending

Delhi Police Catch Fraud Selling Government Land For Rs 45 Crore
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T19:28:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 7:28 pm

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police have arrested a fraudster for illegal sale of government property worth Rs 45 crore, an official said here on Friday.

 Furnishing details about the case, which probably seemed ripped from a Bollywood flick 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', the official said a complaint was filed by Timpi Sabharwal stating that she was approached by the accused identified as Rockes B. Sandhu and S.P. Garg who offered her a lucrative proposal for selling a land near Karbala, New Delhi for a total sale consideration of Rs 45 crore.

Sandhu had also confirmed having all authority and rights for selling the land in question and induced her to enter into a letter of intent for the same and subsequently, on the basis of his misrepresentation, Timpi paid an amount of Rs 3.19 crore to him as advance money. "The full and final payment was to be made when the sale-deed was to be executed in favour of the complainant but once he usurped the aforesaid amount, he had lost interest in the deal and never executed sale-deed," the official said.

After filing the complaint, the police immediately swung into action and started probing the matter. The first thing the cops came to know was that as per the revenue record, the land in question was government land and was placed at the disposal of the DDA. The police, after getting all these details, constituted a team to apprehend the accused.

The accused was absconding since the registration of an FIR and shifted to places such as Inderpuri, Delhi, Chandigarh and later to Amritsar in Punjab. Thus, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Sandhu. Thereafter, on the basis of technical surveillance, the accused offender Sandhu was located nearby the Connaught Place in Delhi and was arrested. He was later taken to a local court which sent him to three days of police custody.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Sharing details about the accused's modus operandi, the police said Sandhu used to identify the unoccupied or vacant properties through property brokers and thereafter, float lucrative offers and minimal prices for the property to induce the public. After taking advance payment, he used to flee away. Deputy Commissioner of Police-III (Economic Offences Wing) K. Ramesh urged the people to take proper measures before investing in any property.

"Before investing in property, do proper verification and due diligence from land-owning agencies with regard to status of property," he said. Further investigation of the case is still in progress, the official added.

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi Police New Delhi Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner DDA Scams/Frauds/Rackets Land
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Sacred Feminine

The Sacred Feminine

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

V For Victory

V For Victory

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Suhas Munshi / The stirring poem, titled 'Sab Ton Khatarnaak' (The Most Dangerous), has become the leitmotif of the farmers' protests, which kept the hearts of protestors lit with hope.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: Axar Sends Chapman Packing

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: Axar Sends Chapman Packing

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 in Ranchi today. India won the first match in Jaipur.

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Vikas Pathak / The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Advertisement