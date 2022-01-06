Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Delhi likely to see 14,000 Covid cases on Thursday: Satyendar Jain

Asked whether the AAP government was considering a lockdown in the city, Jain said Delhi has already taken stringent actions, including imposing night curfew and weekend curfew, which are sufficient for the time being. There is no need for a lockdown right now.

Delhi likely to see 14,000 Covid cases on Thursday: Satyendar Jain
The Health Minister said that the state government is making preparations keeping the worst-case scenario in mind. PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Trending

Delhi likely to see 14,000 Covid cases on Thursday: Satyendar Jain
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T15:52:09+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 3:52 pm

Delhi is expected to record 14,000 fresh Covid cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of around 14 per cent, but the situation in the city does not warrant a lockdown yet, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Jain said the number of cases in Delhi is high as a large number of people are being tested for COVID-19 in the city. "We have been conducting a large number of tests. If we don't do that, the new cases can reduce to 500-1,000. A lot of people (states) don't conduct tests and say they don't have cases. We have been transparent," he said. "We are conducting the maximum number of tests in the country," he claimed.

A few healthcare workers in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, but the number is not alarming, the minister said in response to a question. The minister reiterated that hospital bed occupancy and severity of infections is very less this time. He said the government has been making preparations keeping the worst-case scenario in mind. The number of beds has been increased from over 9,000 a few days ago to over 12,000. Jain said the discrepancy in the data on hospital bed occupancy on the Delhi Corona app and the health bulletin is because "most beds in hospitals have been converted into oxygenated beds".

"If there are patients on such beds, it doesn't mean they require oxygen. Similarly, if a patient is on a ventilator bed, it doesn't mean they require ventilator support," he added. The minister said one should not speculate when the infections will peak or how many cases will be recorded after a week. "It is better that people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said last month that his government has made preparations to handle one lakh Covid patients and conduct three lakh tests daily and ensure availability of enough manpower, medicines and medical oxygen. Up to 37,000 oxygen beds will be made available in hospitals, he had said. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Satyendar Jain New Delhi Covid-19 Cases Lockdown Night Curfew
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab highway on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the coalition.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. South Africa are looking at a series-levelling win in the Johannesburg Test after India won the first at Centurion.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement