Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Defence Ministry puts restrictions on import of 351 items under staggered timeline

In August last year, the ministry announced that India will stop the import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles and sonar systems by 2024.

Defence Ministry puts restrictions on import of 351 items under staggered timeline
The Defence Ministry releases the third list of import restrictions in the last 16 months. PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore

Trending

Defence Ministry puts restrictions on import of 351 items under staggered timeline
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T15:45:43+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 3:45 pm

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday announced a fresh list of 351 sub-systems and components that will not be allowed to be imported under a staggered timeline beginning December next year.

It is the third list released by the ministry in the last 16 months and it comes as part of the government's overall aim to make India a hub of manufacturing of military platforms and equipment. The ministry also released a list of 2,500 items that it said have already been "indigenised".

"A positive indigenisation list of sub-systems/assemblies/sub-assemblies/components has been notified by the department of defence production, Ministry of Defence, as part of the efforts to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing and minimise imports by defence public sector undertakings," the ministry said in a statement.

It said "351 imported items" will be "indigenised" in the next three years. The notification on the new list was issued on Monday. The ministry said the items mentioned in the list will only be procured from Indian industries as per the timelines indicated.

According to the notification, import restrictions on the first set of 172 items will come into force by December next year while the same provisions will be applicable on another batch of 89 components by December 2023.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Import restrictions on another set of 90 items will come into effect by December 2024. The items included laser warning sensor, high-pressure check valve, high-pressure globe valve, drainage intrusion detection systems, various types of cables, sockets and voltage control oscillator.

A second list, putting import restrictions on 108 military weapons and systems such as next-generation corvettes, airborne early warning systems, tank engines and radars, was issued in May.

In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to boost domestic defence manufacturing. In May last year, the government announced increasing the FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent under the automatic route in the defence sector.

India is one of the largest importers of arms globally. According to estimates, the Indian armed forces are projected to spend around USD 130 billion (one billion is equal to 100 crores) in capital procurement in the next five years.

The government now wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic defence manufacturing.

The Defence Ministry has set a goal of a turnover of USD 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years that included an export target of USD 5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) worth of military hardware.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Defence Ministry Imports Military
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Outlook Web Desk / SII's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax and an 'anti-viral' drug Molnupiravir has also been added to the arsenal of drugs against Covid-19 including six vaccines.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India Set 305-run Target

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India Set 305-run Target

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. India have a handy lead going into Day 4's play on Wednesday.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement