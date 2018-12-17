December Discounts: Get Best Offers On Tata Nexon, Ford Endeavour & More SUVs

The Renault Captur and Ford Endeavour get the best deals this December

All offers mentioned below are valid across India but there are further terms and conditions to them as well

These offers are valid till 31 December, 2018

The year-end offers and discounts are spread across various brands and segments and we will be updating you of all the great deals available across India. Here, we’ll be sharing the best deals on SUVs that you can avail before the end of 2018.

Tata Nexon

Price range: Rs 6.23 lakh to Rs 10.67 lakh

(Note: South 4 is a geographical category to refer to Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.)

Tata’s sub-4m compact SUV, the Nexon, is also available with benefits in terms of discounted insurance for the first year of ownership along with an exchange bonus. This is an added incentive for buyers to own the first made-in-India car to get a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP tests.

Ford EcoSport

Price range: Rs 7.82 lakh to Rs 11.89 lakh

The sub-4 metre SUV from Ford is being offered with benefits such as a cash discount of up to Rs 14,410. The benefits are valid on select variants of differing powertrain options. The petrol-powered EcoSport gets benefit on the following variants: Ambiente, Trend, Trend+ AT, Titanium and Titanium+ AT. Meanwhile, year-end benefits can be availed on the following variants of the diesel-powered EcoSport: Ambiente, Trend, Trend+, Titanium and Titanium+.

Honda WR-V

Price range: 7.79 lakh to Rs 10.26 lakh

The Honda WR-V cross-hatch is currently being offered with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 with a discount worth Rs 12,000 on insurance. There are also additional offers for those working in the corporate sector. All of these benefits are available across all variants and engine options of the WR-V. Contact a Honda showroom for more details. These offers are valid pan-India till 31 December, 2018.

Nissan Terrano

Price range: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14.65 lakh

With the new Nissan Kicks SUV primed to launch in January 2019, the Terrano is currently being offered with big discounts before the end of 2018. Nissan is offering insurance @ Re 1, which is a saving worth Rs 45,000, along with cash discounts of up to Rs 80,000. Government employees get additional offers up to Rs 18,000 while there are exclusive offers for corporate employees as well. On top of these benefits, Nissan is also offering an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 45,000. All the offers mentioned here vary according to the variant and location but are available at Nissan showrooms across India.

Renault Captur

Price range: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13.25 lakh

The Renault SUV is currently available with discounts even on select versions of MY2017 models. These models can be lapped up with discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh! However, it is valid only till those stocks last at select showrooms across India and cannot be clubbed with any other benefits on the Captur. If you plan to keep the car for a long term, say five years, you will not lose out much in terms of resale value on an MY’17 model.

The other benefits currently offered by Renault include first year insurance at just Re 1 and a corporate bonus of up to Rs 2,000, both of which are limited to the RXT and Platine variants of the Captur.

Tata Safari Storme

Price range: Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 15.98 lakh

An iconic model, now also a part of the Indian Army’s fleet of SUVs, the Safari Storme is also available with benefits as part of Tata’s year end offers.

Tata Hexa

Price range: Rs 12.57 lakh to Rs 17.97 lakh

The Tata Hexa is another crossover vehicle between an MPV and an SUV. However, the benefits on offer are not the most appealing in the context of the overall price to urge a purchase before the end of 2018.

Hyundai Tucson

Price range: Rs 18.64 lakh to Rs 26.85 lakh

The current top-of-the-line Hyundai SUV is also included in the company’s year end discounts. The Tucson is being offered with free insurance, which includes an additional two year third party insurance, as well as a special exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000. Depending on the variant, the free insurance can save up to Rs 1.46 lakh on the final cost.

Toyota Fortuner

Price range: 27.27 lakh to Rs 32.97 lakh

The Toyota Fortuner is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 40,000, which may not seem like much given the premium SUV is priced at over Rs 25 lakh. But it is important to note that Toyota will be raising prices of all models by up to 4 per cent from 1 January, 2019 onwards.The schemes are variant-specific and applicable on deliveries till 31 December, 2018. Contact a Toyota showroom for further details.

Ford Endeavour

Price range: Rs 26.83 lakh to Rs 33.31 lakh

Ford is currently offering the Titanium 4x2 variant of the Endeavour with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 1 lakh along with a cash discount of up to Rs 9,000 and additional cash discounts of up to Rs 7,500. The top-spec 4x4 variant is also available with similar cash discounts. Meanwhile, the base variant is available with cash discounts of up to Rs 39,000 along with a further discount of up to Rs 7,500. But with a new facelifted version of the premium SUV scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2019, you may be able to eke out more discounts from sellers who would be eager to clear their stocks.

Skoda Kodiaq

Price range: Rs 34.84 lakh to Rs 35.99 lakh

The big seven-seat urban SUV from Skoda is currently available with an EMI as low as Rs 20,000 for a period of 84 months, or 7 years to put it simply. If this is your second Skoda you may also be entitled to a brand loyalty bonus of up to Rs 50,000. Overall, this package may not be the most attractive offer for a car like the Kodiaq that costs well over Rs 30 lakh.

However, it is worth noting that Skoda will be raising prices by up to 2 per cent from 1 January, 2019 onwards. More details regarding these benefits which are available pan India till 31 December 2018 can be requested from the nearest showroom.

BMW X1

Price range: Rs 34.50 lakh to Rs 44.50 lakh

Luxury brands like BMW are also offering year-end discounts on some of their SUV models, though not in the same manner as other mass market layers. The X1 compact SUV is being offered at an EMI of Rs 32,000 per month with a 3-year complimentary service and maintenance package. BMW is also offering an assured buyback after four years at a price of Rs 14.49 lakh. It is also worth noting that BMW is expected to launch an updated version of the X1 in 2019. The carmaker will also increase prices across the range by up to 4 per cent from 1 January, 2019.

BMW X3

Price range: Rs 49.90 lakh to Rs 58.25 lakh

BMW’s mid-size luxury SUV, the X3, is currently available at an EMI of Rs 64,444 with a 3-year complimentary service and maintenance package. For this model, the assured buyback value after four years of ownership is being set at Rs 25.73 lakh. This is the latest generation of the X3 but it is still worth remembering that an MY’18 model will attract a lower resale value than a MY’19 model.

BMW X5

Price range: Rs 69.40 lakh to Rs 82.90 lakh

BMW also has offers on one specific variant of the X5, the mid-spec xDrive30d Design Pure Experience variant. It is currently priced at Rs 77.90 lakh, with a take home EMI of Rs 73,333, and a 3-year service and maintenance package. This variant of the BMW X5 is also offered with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10 lakh with an assured buyback value of Rs 35.05 lakh after four years. However, the latest generation of the X5 is expected to launch in India in 2019, so it might be worth waiting for the model with the latest technology and features on offer.

All prices listed above are ex-showroom Delhi and rounded off to the nearest thousand.

Year-end discounts are a good opportunity to upgrade to a vehicle from a higher segment. For some, this may be their chance to become first time SUV car owners as well. Most of these benefits make more sense for those not looking to resell their cars often as older models fetch lower resale values than newer ones, even if it’s a difference of December 2018 and January 2019.

Source: cardekho.com