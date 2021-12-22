Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
CPI(M) Nominee Cries Foul Play In Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections, Moves To High Court

The West Bengal government and the State Election Commission (SEC) had earlier told the high court that plans are afoot to hold elections to 111 municipal bodies in six to eight phases by May, 2022.

2021-12-22T19:34:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 7:34 pm

A CPI(M) candidate moved the Calcutta High Court alleging that booths were captured and votes rigged during the just-concluded Kolkata civic polls. He demanded that the election be declared null and void.

CPI(M) candidate from ward number 75 Faiyaz Ahmed Khan, who claimed he was manhandled by TMC supporters on the day of the elections, also sought the deployment of paramilitary forces for polls to 111 other municipal bodies, likely to be held in the next few months.

Khan petitioned for repoll to the 144-ward Kolkata Municipal Corporation. He pleaded for court directions to set up a special investigation team for probe into allegations of booth capture, vote rigging and incidents of violence.

The high court recently turned down a prayer of the state BJP seeking deployment of central forces for the KMC elections, following assurances by the State Election Commission (SEC) and the state police that all arrangements will be made for holding peaceful, free and fair elections.

The court left it to the SEC to take a call on deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, if necessary.

(With PTI Inputs)

