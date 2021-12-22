CPI(M) Nominee Cries Foul Play In Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections, Moves To High Court

A CPI(M) candidate moved the Calcutta High Court alleging that booths were captured and votes rigged during the just-concluded Kolkata civic polls. He demanded that the election be declared null and void.

CPI(M) candidate from ward number 75 Faiyaz Ahmed Khan, who claimed he was manhandled by TMC supporters on the day of the elections, also sought the deployment of paramilitary forces for polls to 111 other municipal bodies, likely to be held in the next few months.

Khan petitioned for repoll to the 144-ward Kolkata Municipal Corporation. He pleaded for court directions to set up a special investigation team for probe into allegations of booth capture, vote rigging and incidents of violence.

Related Stories Against The Mob Murders

The petitioner further prayed that paramilitary force be deployed at least seven days ahead of the day of elections as that would restore confidence in the minds of voters.

Khan, in his plea, said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC should be imposed within a radius of 300 metres from any polling booth.

The ruling TMC has gained control of the 144-member Kolkata Municipal Corporation, clinching 134 seats, in a ringing endorsement for the party, seven months after its landslide win in the state polls. BJP managed to win just three wards. The Congress and the CPI (M)-led Left Front bagged two wards each. Three remaining wards were clinched by Independents.

The high court recently turned down a prayer of the state BJP seeking deployment of central forces for the KMC elections, following assurances by the State Election Commission (SEC) and the state police that all arrangements will be made for holding peaceful, free and fair elections.

The court left it to the SEC to take a call on deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, if necessary.

(With PTI Inputs)