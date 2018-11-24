﻿
CP Joshi Gets EC Notice Over 'Brahmin' Remark

In a video gone viral, Joshi is seen saying: "It is strange that Uma Bharti, who is of the Lodhi community is talking about Hindu religion, Narendra Modi is of some other religion and he talks about Hindu religion.

24 November 2018
CP Joshi Gets EC Notice Over 'Brahmin' Remark
CP Joshi Gets EC Notice Over 'Brahmin' Remark
The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to senior Congress leader CP Joshi after the state's BJP unit submitted a written complaint against him for making caste-based remarks at a public gathering in Rajasthan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party submitted the complaint on Friday for his comment that "only Brahmins have the right to speak about Hinduism".

According to the state's Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar, Joshi has been given time till Sunday to respond to the notice.

Joshi is contesting from Nathdwara in Rajsamand district for the upcoming state Assembly polls slated for December 7.

In a video gone viral, Joshi is seen saying: "It is strange that Uma Bharti, who is of the Lodhi community is talking about Hindu religion, Narendra Modi is of some other religion and he talks about Hindu religion.

"In this country, if anyone knows about religion, it is the pandits and the Brahmins."

Rebuked by his own party and facing a backlash from the BJP, Joshi on Friday apologised for his remarks.

But the BJP rejected his apology and instead demanded his expulsion from the party.

(IANS)

C.P Joshi Narendra Modi Jaipur Election Commission Assembly Elections 2017 National

