Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19: India Logs 8,603 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Below 1 Lakh

The 8 am data of Union Health Ministry suggested that the death toll however have gone up to 4,70,530 with 415 fatalities reported on Saturday.

Covid-19: India Logs 8,603 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Below 1 Lakh
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Covid-19: India Logs 8,603 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Below 1 Lakh
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T12:48:09+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 12:48 pm

India recorded 8,603 fresh coronavirus infections within a span of 24 hours, which took India's tally of cases to 3,46,24,360. The active caseshave gone down to 99,974, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The 8 am data suggested that the death toll, however, have gone up to 4,70,530 with 415 fatalities reported on Saturday, the data released at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in infections has been below 50,000 for 160 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 99,974, comprising 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.35 per cent, the health ministry said.

A net decrease of two cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for past 61 days now.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.81 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the past 20 days, the ministry data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,40,53,856 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 126.53 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 415 new fatalities include 269 from Kerala and 100 from Maharashtra.

Bihar is reconciling its data. It is still awaited and thus not included in the death toll. Kerala has been reconciling deaths since past few days, hence the death tally of the state is high, the ministry said.

A total of 4,70,530 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,149 from Maharashtra, 41,124 from Kerala, 38,220 from Karnataka, 36,513 from Tamil Nadu, As many as 25,098 fatalities have been from Delhi, 22,911 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,523 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi COVID-19 Covid-19 India The Union Health Ministry COVID-19 Vaccine National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19: 24 Hours To Go For Himachal Pradesh To Become First Fully Vaccinated State In India

Covid-19: 24 Hours To Go For Himachal Pradesh To Become First Fully Vaccinated State In India

Sigh Of Relief For Odisha, Andhra As Cyclone ‘Jawad’ Likely To Weaken: IMD

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Former CM Of Undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah Passes At The Age Of 88

The Story Of India's Farm Crisis And The Plight Of Farmers In Vidarbha

Omicron's Severity Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Gurugram Friday 'Namaz' Disruption: Police Arrests Seven People

Harvard's Biggest Dalit Voice Unhappy After Its New Caste Sensitive Policy, Here's Why

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron Variant: 18 Passengers Test Positive For Covid-19 Out of 16,000 Tested, Health Minister Informs

Omicron Variant: 18 Passengers Test Positive For Covid-19 Out of 16,000 Tested, Health Minister Informs

‘Christian Missionaries More Dangerous Than Naxals’: BJP MP

‘Christian Missionaries More Dangerous Than Naxals’: BJP MP

Focus On Now Instead Of Playing Politics Over Second Wave: Manuskh Mandaviya Lashes Out At Opposition

Focus On Now Instead Of Playing Politics Over Second Wave: Manuskh Mandaviya Lashes Out At Opposition

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Read More from Outlook

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the sharia laws.

IND Vs NZ, Live, 2nd Test: Ajaz (10/119) Scripts History In Mumbai

IND Vs NZ, Live, 2nd Test: Ajaz (10/119) Scripts History In Mumbai

Koushik Paul / Follow here Day 2 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand second Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India are batting first after Virat Kohli won the toss.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement