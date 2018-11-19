﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Court Rejects Congress Leader's Plea To Restrain Swamy From Tweeting About National Herald Case

Court Rejects Congress Leader's Plea To Restrain Swamy From Tweeting About National Herald Case

In his application, Congress leader Motilal Vora had alleged that Swamy was trying to influence the court proceedings with his tweets.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 November 2018
Court Rejects Congress Leader's Plea To Restrain Swamy From Tweeting About National Herald Case
outlookindia.com
2018-11-19T17:02:25+0530

A Delhi court on Monday rejected senior Congress leader Motilal Vora's plea seeking to restrain Subramanian Swamy from tweeting about the National Herald case, filed by the BJP MP against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and others.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal dismissed Vora's plea, also an accused in the case. 

In his application, the Congress leader alleged that Swamy was trying to influence the court proceedings with his tweets. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had, however, denied the allegation and asserted that he had "every right to tweet".

Swamy, in a private criminal complaint, had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying just Rs 50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover the Rs 90.25 crore the Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress. 

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Subramanian Swamy Motilal Vora Delhi BJP Congress National Herald National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Indian-Origin Professor In US Accused Of Using Students As Servants
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters