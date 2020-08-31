August 31, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Country Has Lost An Elder Statesman': Venkaiah Naidu Condoles Pranab Mukherjee's Death

'Country Has Lost An Elder Statesman': Venkaiah Naidu Condoles Pranab Mukherjee's Death

Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in an army hospital here, his son Abhijit said.

PTI 31 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Country Has Lost An Elder Statesman': Venkaiah Naidu Condoles Pranab Mukherjee's Death
File photo
'Country Has Lost An Elder Statesman': Venkaiah Naidu Condoles Pranab Mukherjee's Death
outlookindia.com
2020-08-31T19:16:08+05:30

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee, saying the country has lost a statesman.

Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in an army hospital here, his son Abhijit said.

He was admitted to hospital on August 10 and a health bulletin this morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

"The country has lost an elder statesman in his death. He rose from humble beginnings to occupy the country's highest constitutional position through hard work, discipline
and dedication," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long and distinguished public service, the vice president observed.


"My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti," he said.

Next Story >>

Clamour For Cannabis Legalisation Grows In Himachal As Illegal Drug Trade Rises

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Pranab Mukherjee Venkaiah Naidu National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×