Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Con Man Sukesh Chandrashekhar Spoofed Phone Numbers Of Authorities For Extortion, Delhi Police Tells Court

Police claimed to have seized around 20 luxury vehicles from his farmhouse. It said jail officers were also arrested for assisting Chandrashekhar in his crimes, who would send them at least Rs 1 crore a month via hawala dealers and money carriers.

Con Man Sukesh Chandrashekhar Spoofed Phone Numbers Of Authorities For Extortion, Delhi Police Tells Court
| PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

Trending

Con Man Sukesh Chandrashekhar Spoofed Phone Numbers Of Authorities For Extortion, Delhi Police Tells Court
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T19:24:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 7:24 pm

Alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar was using certain high end mobile phone application to spoof the landline numbers of different higher government authorities for extorting large amounts of money from several individuals from inside Rohini jail, Delhi police has told a court here in its charge sheet.

Police made the allegations in its charge sheet filed against Chandrashekhar and his wife and actor Leena Maria Paul earlier this month in a case related to allegedly duping wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy of Rs 200 crore. The police claimed in its final report filed before Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh that Chandrashekhar lived inside the jail like a 'king'. It claimed that he was using mobile number to carry out extortion by impersonating himself as high ranking government functionary.

“The mobile screen of unsuspecting users will show the number of landlines of government offices and name of some higher government authorities through true-caller mobile application,” the charge sheet filed before the court said. According to the charge sheet, deputy jail superintendent D S Meena, arrested in the case, used to collect Rs 60 to 75 lakh fortnightly from co-accused Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani which was distributed among the jail officials to provide safety and facilities for Chandrashekhar to continue his extortion racket.

Related Stories

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Of that, around Rs 50 lakh would be given to the officers above the rank of assistant superintendent (AS), and Rs 10 lakh to those below the ranks of AS, the charge sheet quoted from Meena's confessional statement to the police. It claimed that Chandrashekhar was given an entire barrack to stay where he spent long hours and opaque curtains were hung in order to prevent the CCTVs from recording his activities.

"He was living in the jail like a king. It seems all officials of Rohini jail were involved because of the facilities given to him. An entire barrack vacant of all other inmates was given to him. He had covered the CCTV cameras as well. He was freely using his mobile to run the extortion racket for a year,” police alleged. It added that Chandrashekhar was fond of living a lavish lifestyle and loved expensive luxury vehicles.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Police claimed to have seized around 20 luxury vehicles from his farmhouse. It said jail officers were also arrested for assisting Chandrashekhar in his crimes, who would send them at least Rs 1 crore a month via hawala dealers and money carriers. "There was involvement from jail officials across all levels in the crime," it added. Police further stated that an iPhone 12 Pro Max and a Samsung mobile were recovered from Chandrashekar and he was using an Israeli number. The accused are charged with cheating, criminal conspiracy and other offences punishable under IPC and under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The case was filed on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing on Aditi Singh's complaint that a man posing as a senior official of the Law Ministry in June last year had offered to help secure bail for her husband, who was in jail at that time, in return for money. According to the EOW, Chandrashekhar and Paul, along with others used hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

Several officials, including an assistant jail superintendent and the deputy superintendent of Rohini Jail were found involved in the racket and were arrested, the police said. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi Police New Delhi Delhi Police Jail Money Mobile Phone CCTV Samsung Apple/ iPad/ iPhone
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

When A Transgender Person Took Home An Abandoned Infant

When A Transgender Person Took Home An Abandoned Infant

Trisha Mukherjee / The journey to what is now a happy and content life for the mother-daughter duo was not an easy one.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

In Rohit Era, Kohli Can Follow Tendulkar’s Template

Soumitra Bose / The India vs New Zealand series has shown that a new generation of T20 players have arrived and jostling for space in the Indian top and middle order.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement