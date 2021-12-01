Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Chief Minister's Scholarship Scheme For Govt. College Students Gets The Nod Of Approval From Punjab Cabinet

The Chief Minister Scholarship Scheme for higher education in Punjab implies an annual financial expenditure of Rs 36.05 crore for the state

2021-12-01T19:36:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 7:36 pm

The Chief Minister Scholarship Scheme for higher education has been officially approved by the Punjab Cabinet.

The scheme will help bright students from financially poor backgrounds, particularly those belonging to the general category, besides boosting the gross enrolment ratio in higher education, according to a government statement.

The scholarships will be applicable only to government college students and the scholarship amount shall correspond to the concession in terms of percentage of fee charged by universities.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the proposal to upgrade Gharuan (SAS Nagar), Rajasansi (Amritsar) and Dorangla (Gurdaspur) as sub-tehsils.

(With PTI Inputs)

Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Scholarships Education College
