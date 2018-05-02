Chhota Rajan Convicted, Journalist Jigna Vora Acquitted In J Dey Murder Case

Gangster Chhota Rajan was found guilty by the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in the senior journalist J Dey murder case, while journalist Jigna Vora was acquitted.

Dey, a veteran crime journalist, was shot dead in suburban Powai on June 11, 2011, while he was on his way home.

The CBI court had framed charges against Rajan in the case in 2017. The agency claimed that Rajan had the veteran crime reporter killed because he was miffed with some articles written by Dey, and also because a planned book of Dey portrayed Rajan as a 'chindi' (petty) criminal.

Rajan was arrested at the Bali airport in Indonesia on October 25, 2015, and was later deported to India.

(Details are awaited)