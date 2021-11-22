Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Chavan Accuses Railways Of Displaying Discriminatory Behavior Against Marathwada

South Central Railways falls under the glare of Maharashtra Minister as he holds them accountable for the delaying of crucial projects

2021-11-22T20:44:19+05:30
Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 8:44 pm

Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan put the onus upon South Central Railway for the delaying of Projects as a result of its discriminatory behavior in the Marathwada region

Speaking at the commissioning of a rail over-bridge in Bhokar in Nanded, the senior Congress leader said such delays were inconveniencing people. "The delay in (rail) projects in Marathwada is beyond understanding. South Central Railway is discriminating. I shall meet Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve soon," he added.

Speaking on other issues, Chavan said, relief worth Rs 1,100 crore has been given to farmers in Nanded, including Rs 500 crore disbursed by crop insurance firms, due to the alertness of the state revenue department teams.

With PTI Inputs

