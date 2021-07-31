States And UTs Receive Fifteen Per Cent Of Amount Under Covid Emergency Response Package

July 31, 2021
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that an amount of Rs 1,827.8 crore has been sent to the states and Union territories which constitutes 15 per cent of the total allocation of Rs 12,185 crore package.

31 July 2021
Representational Image
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-07-31T15:20:35+05:30

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that the  Centre has rolled out 15 per cent of the total amount allocated under the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness (ECRP-II) Package to the states and union territories with an objective to aid in improvisation of the existing health infrastructure.

According to him, an amount of Rs 1,827.8 crore has been sent to the states and union territories which constitutes 15 per cent of the total allocation of Rs 12,185 crore under the package.

In a tweet, the minister said, "15 per cent of the total amount of 'Emergency COVID-19 Response Package' fixed by the Central Government to empower the country to fight COVID-19 which means Rs 1827.80 crore has been sent to the states and UTs. This package will prove helpful in the development of health infrastructure across the country."

He also shared infographics that showed the allocation to all the states and Union territories out of Rs 1,827.8 crore.

The highest allocation of Rs 281.98 crore has been made to Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar (Rs 154 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 132 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (Rs 131 crore). 

(With PTI Inputs)

