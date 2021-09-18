CBSE All Set To Carry Out Central Teacher Eligibility Test between Dec 16-Jan 13

The Central Board of Secondary Education in an official statementr declared that the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) would be carried out between December 16 and January 13.

According to the statement, the test will be conducted in 20 languages across the country following computer based test mode.

The information bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on the CTET's website ctet.nic.in from September 20, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website. The online application-process will be start on September 20 and end on October 19. The fee can be paid up to October 20 before 3.30 pm.

