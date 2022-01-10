Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Zluri Raises $10 million Funding From MassMutual Ventures, Others

SaaS management platform Zluri on Monday said it has raised USD 10 million (about Rs 74.1 crore) in funding led by MassMutual Ventures.

Zluri Raises $10 million Funding From MassMutual Ventures, Others

Trending

Zluri Raises $10 million Funding From MassMutual Ventures, Others
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T13:32:55+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 1:32 pm

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) SaaS management platform Zluri on Monday said it has raised USD 10 million (about Rs 74.1 crore) in funding led by MassMutual Ventures.

The series A round also saw participation from existing investors, Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital, according to a statement.

The company plans to use the capital to continue with its growth momentum and further strengthen products capabilities as well as to double down the teams in core markets in Asia and North America.

Zluri had previously raised USD 2 million from Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital in its seed round in January last year.

The company's comprehensive SaaS management platform for IT teams helps companies discover, manage and optimise, secure and automate SaaS (Software as a Service) applications from a single dashboard, and puts the IT team back in control of their new SaaS-ified landscape.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Founded in 2020 by Ritish Puttaparthi, Sethu Meenakshisundaram and Chaithanya Yembari, the company has added over 100 new customers from North American and Asian markets in the past year and includes large brands such as Chargebee, MoEngage, Guesty and Whatfix as customers.

"Over the last 12 months, we have seen global adoption of SaaS management platforms increase at an accelerated pace. Our rapid growth in the category can be attributed to our product innovation and unparalleled customer support. We have made significant investments into our one-click automation engine...," Zluri co-founder Ritish Reddy said.

Reddy added that the company will continue investments to extend its lead in this space and the current round of funding will help further accelerate its global growth and product innovation.

Tags

PTI Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Urbanista Forays Into Indian Market, Aims 5% Market Share In Headphone, TWS Segments

Urbanista Forays Into Indian Market, Aims 5% Market Share In Headphone, TWS Segments

Course5 Intelligence Ltd Files Draft Papers For IPO To Raise Rs 600 Crore

The ePlane Company Raises $5 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Round

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Vistara's Fleet Comprises 50 Aircraft As Airline Completes 7 Years Of Operations

Power Gummies Raises $6 Million In Series A Funding Round

Skoda Launches New SUV Kodiaq At Rs 34.99 Lakh

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Sells All Paytm Shares, HDFC Balanced Advantage Trims Exposure by 91% in Dec

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

Advertisement

More from Business

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets USFDA Nod To Market Generic Tablet For Atrial Fibrillation

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets USFDA Nod To Market Generic Tablet For Atrial Fibrillation

Sunteck Realty Sales Bookings Surge Marginally To Rs 352 Crore In Q3

Sunteck Realty Sales Bookings Surge Marginally To Rs 352 Crore In Q3

Foxconn’s iPhone Plant In India To Reopen On January 12: Report

Foxconn’s iPhone Plant In India To Reopen On January 12: Report

Total Employment In 9 Sectors Surges To 3.10 Crore In July-September Period

Total Employment In 9 Sectors Surges To 3.10 Crore In July-September Period

Read More from Outlook

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Why Amazon Wants The Indian Government By Its Side To Win The Cloud War

Nishant / From the increased cost of compliance to hampering innovation, tech giants are cautious about the policy around data localisation in the country

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Will China Be Able To Rescue Sri Lanka Out Of Its Debt-Crisis?

Seema Guha / Colombo is also turning to New Delhi for help at this critical juncture. It is negotiating a $1.9 billion economic aid package, but it has not yet been finalised.

Novak Djokovic Arrested After Winning Court Battle In Australia Over Visa Cancellation

Novak Djokovic Arrested After Winning Court Battle In Australia Over Visa Cancellation

Koushik Paul / For insufficient coronavirus documents, world No.1 Djokovic had his visa revoked on his arrival in Melbourne and has been in a detention hotel.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement