Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Zee Entertainment And Sony Pictures India Announce Merger To Boost Digital Presence

Present Zee Entertainment Limited Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka would spearhead the combined entity.

Zee Entertainment And Sony Pictures India Announce Merger To Boost Digital Presence

Trending

Zee Entertainment And Sony Pictures India Announce Merger To Boost Digital Presence
outlookindia.com
2021-09-22T10:56:18+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 10:56 am

Media and motion picture creators Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India announced a merger that would combine both companies' linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries. The newly-merged enttity would be a publicly listed company in India, the press release stated. 

Sony Pictures Entertainment, which is the parent company of Sony Pictures Networks India, would be the majority stakeholder in the combined company. Present Zee Entertainment Limited Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka would spearhead the combind entity. The board of the newly-formed entity would have directors nominated by Sony Group alongside retaining the right to nominate the majority of board members.

Under the terms of the non-binding Term Sheet, Sony Pictures Entertainment would invest growth capital so as to ensure the Sony Pictures Network India has a cash balance of approx $1.575 billion at closing. This would be used to enhance the combined company's digital platforms across technology and content. Additionally, the combind entity would endeavour to bid for increasing its share of broadcasting rights for popular sporting events. 

"It is anticipated that a final transaction would be subject to completion of customary due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive binding agreements, and required corporate, regulatory and third party approvals, including ZEEL shareholder vote," the release stated. 

The non-binding Term Sheet provides an exclusive negotiation period of 90 days during which Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India will conduct mutual diligence and negotiate definitive, binding agreements.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Tags

Outlook Business Team Zee Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Global Semiconductor Market To Grow By 17.3% in 2021: IDC Report

Global Semiconductor Market To Grow By 17.3% in 2021: IDC Report

All Eyes On Lithium

ZestMoney Bags $50 Million In Series C Funding From Zip Co

Asian Development Bank Cuts Down India’s Economic Growth Forecast To 10%

Godrej Properties Sold Apartments Worth Rs 575 Crore In Noida Project Flats

Business News Roundup: September 21, 2021

Wow Momo Raises $15 Mln In Latest Funding; Now Valued at Rs 1,225 Crore

McDonald's Plans To Go Green By 'Drastically' Reducing Plastic In Happy Meal Toys

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi Scripts Incredible IPL Win For Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from Business

Indiabulls Housing Finance Raises Rs 807.83 Crore From Public Issue Of NCDs

Indiabulls Housing Finance Raises Rs 807.83 Crore From Public Issue Of NCDs

Amazon Allegedly Spent Rs 8,456 Crore As Legal Expenses To Maintain Its Presence In India: Sources Tell Media Outlet

Amazon Allegedly Spent Rs 8,456 Crore As Legal Expenses To Maintain Its Presence In India: Sources Tell Media Outlet

Solana Snag Exposes ‘Critical Vulnerabilities’ In Open-Source Projects: Telos

Solana Snag Exposes ‘Critical Vulnerabilities’ In Open-Source Projects: Telos

Paytm Employees Add 5.45 Lakh More Shares For Monetisation Ahead Of IPO

Paytm Employees Add 5.45 Lakh More Shares For Monetisation Ahead Of IPO

Read More from Outlook

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Why PM Modi's US Visit Holds Key To India's Strategy On China, Afghanistan

Seema Guha / Apart from in-person meetings with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, PM Modi will address the UNGA and Quad summits and may share India's concerns on use of Afghanistan as a terror hub.

SAARC Summit Stands Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

SAARC Summit Stands Cancelled As Pakistan Insists On Taliban's Participation

Outlook Web Desk / Lack of concurrence has been cited by the sources as the reason behind the cancellation as India along with some other members expressed dissent to the proposal.

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After PBKS Gift Tie To RR

Historical Blunders! KL Rahul Crestfallen After PBKS Gift Tie To RR

PTI / KL Rahul said Punjab Kings 'haven't learnt from previous mistakes' after his team gifted the match to Rajasthan Royals.

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year

Outlook Web Desk / The armed forces are the best response team to deal with emergency situations and it is hopeful that necessary arrangements will be made... without delay.

Advertisement