Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

With A Robot For Every Person, There Is So Much That Can Be Achieved, Says UiPath Managing Director

A robot has the potential to work continuously at a high speed, unattended or with humans in the loop.

With A Robot For Every Person, There Is So Much That Can Be Achieved, Says UiPath Managing Director

Trending

With A Robot For Every Person, There Is So Much That Can Be Achieved, Says UiPath Managing Director
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T08:53:43+05:30
Sneha Kanchan

Sneha Kanchan

More stories from Sneha Kanchan
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 8:53 am

The man versus machine discourse has left people divided. While one camp vouches for the efficiency that machines and automation would bring in, the other one expresses concerns about the impact it would have on the labour force. 

Anil Bhasin, Managing Director and Vice-President, India, and South Asia, UiPath, belongs to the former. To make his point, Bhasin points out five ways how automation can help accelerate human achievement.

This is what he has to say about automation and its impact:

  • Increases capacity to handle volume of work

Related Stories

The Power Of Influence

A robot has the potential to work continuously at a high speed, unattended or with humans in the loop. This reduces the turnaround time for service delivery and organisations will find themselves having an improved capacity to handle a higher volume of work. With each business being a cog in the larger industry, this will indirectly aid the larger group.

  • Robotic process automation frees up employees’ time for higher-order work

Most of employees’ day-to-day activities involve monotonous tasks that take up most of their time. Employing and teaching bots to take over the same will help the employees focus on more strategic tasks, including innovative and creative aspects of their work.

  • ‘Robot for every person’ empowers employees

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

With a robot for every person, there is so much that can be achieved. Organisations can make sure that employees leverage automation to use a low-code/no-code approach to automate their individual tasks that drain their time. This democratises automation and empowers subject matter experts to build their own automations.

  • Increases employee engagement

Engaged employees are key to the productivity and success of any organisation. By freeing up their time spent on monotonous tasks, organisations can enable employees to make time to connect with their peers or learn new skills. Automation frees up employees’ time and makes them happier, more productive and less stressed.

  • Encourages employees to explore their solutions

In an organisation, a department could set an example by creating its own bot and scaling it. The bot’s ability is then showcased to other departments in what we refer to as the ‘automation flywheel’. The process will lead to each department creating and adding its bots to the cycle, thereby encouraging employees to explore their solutions while keeping the larger organisation in mind. Having an automation-first mindset at an organisational level is key.

Tags

Sneha Kanchan Robot Robotic Technology UiPath Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Paytm May Consider Bitcoin Offerings If It Becomes Legal In India

Paytm May Consider Bitcoin Offerings If It Becomes Legal In India

OPEC+ Keeps Cautious Oil Production Despite Biden Pressure

Sensex Reversed Two-Day Sliding Streak, Nifty 50 Surged 87.60 Points At Close Of Muhurat Session

Sensex And Nifty Attain Positive Momentum At The Start Of Muhurat Trade

Lenovo Businesses In India Registered $621 Million Revenue In September Quarter

Muhurat Trading Day: Here Are LargeCap Stocks Investors Must Watch Out For

Now, Content Creators Can Use Blockchain To Enable ‘No Fee’ Revenue

Fitch Solutions Says India's 2070 Target For Net Zero Pose Upside Risks To Renewable Growth Outlook

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Business

States Slash Petrol, Diesel Price After Centre Revised Excise Duty

States Slash Petrol, Diesel Price After Centre Revised Excise Duty

Fed Pulls Back Economic Aid In Face Of Rising Uncertainties

Fed Pulls Back Economic Aid In Face Of Rising Uncertainties

Asian Shares Rise After Fed Says Economic Aid Will Wind Down

Asian Shares Rise After Fed Says Economic Aid Will Wind Down

EXCLUSIVE: Driven By Empathy, Customer-Stickiness, Ixigo Aims To Fly Higher Post IPO

EXCLUSIVE: Driven By Empathy, Customer-Stickiness, Ixigo Aims To Fly Higher Post IPO

Read More from Outlook

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Outlook Web Desk / BJP has planned grand programmes throughout Uttarakhand, which is scheduled for assembly polls early next year, as PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath Temple in the hill state.

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Outlook Web Desk / As Delhi rested after bursting crackers in Diwali, the particulate matter did too. Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at hazardous upper limits of 999 at multiple monitoring stations.

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli; Needs Good Wishes For T20 WC

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli; Needs Good Wishes For T20 WC

Priya Nagi / Virat Kohli turned 33 on Friday. The T20 World Cup 2021 is the last assignment for Kohli as India captain in the shortest format.

Subrata Mukherjee: TMC Leader Considered ‘Man Of All Seasons’

Subrata Mukherjee: TMC Leader Considered ‘Man Of All Seasons’

Outlook Web Desk / The deceased Subrata Mukherjee was considered a ‘man for all seasons’ who sailed through West Bengal’s politics for over five decades.

Advertisement