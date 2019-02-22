WhatsApp Users Can Now Register Complaint With DoT Against Offensive Messages

﻿
The victim is required to furnish a screenshot of the message along with the mobile number and e-mail it to ccaddn-dot@nic.in.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 February 2019
 WhatsApp users can now file a complaint with the Depatment of Telecom (DoT) against offensive messages received on the messaging app, an official said on Friday.

The victim is required to furnish a screenshot of the message along with the mobile number and e-mail it to ccaddn-dot@nic.in.

"If anyone is receiving abusive/offensive/death threats/ vulgar whatsapp messages ,please send screen shots of the message along with the mobile numbers at ccaddn-dot@nic.in

"We will take it up with the telecom operators and police heads for necessary action," DoT Controller Communications Ashish Joshi tweeted.

The move comes following many public figures, including journalists, complaining of receiving abusive and threatening messages.

The DoT, in an order on February 19, had said that licence conditions bar carriage of objectionable, obscene or unauthorised content in any form on the network.

The order directed all telecom service providers to take immediate action against their customers for sending such messages as it is also a violation of customer declaration in the customer application form.

PTI

Delhi Whatsapp Abuse - Allegations- Hate Speech - Invective - Swearing - Threats etc

or just type initial letters