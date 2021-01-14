January 14, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Ask Us Whatever You Want: WhatsApp Tells Govt On Privacy Policy Update

Ask Us Whatever You Want: WhatsApp Tells Govt On Privacy Policy Update

Following criticism on its privacy policy update, WhatsApp Head has stated that the company shall be open to any queries from the government.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ask Us Whatever You Want: WhatsApp Tells Govt On Privacy Policy Update
Representational image of WhatsApp
PTI photo
Ask Us Whatever You Want: WhatsApp Tells Govt On Privacy Policy Update
outlookindia.com
2021-01-14T20:23:21+05:30

After an extremely controversial privacy policy update, WhatsApp has said that it is open to any questions or queries from the government. The company further stated that it is aware of the fact that it now has to "compete" for users' trust, with rivals like Signal.

The new privacy policy update of WhatsApp seeks consent from its users to share their data with Facebook. Following this update in the privacy policy, WhatsApp's rival messaging platforms like Telegram and Signal have seen a massive rise in popularity and downloads. 

WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart has said that it shall remain committed to the security of its Indian users and shall continue reassuring Indian users that their messages will remain end-to-end encrypted. "We know we have to compete for users' trust when it comes to privacy and that's very good for the world. People should have choices in how they communicate and feel confident that no one else can see their chats," said WhatsApp Head Cathcart. 

With PTI inputs 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sensex, Nifty Record Highs; TCS Jumps 3 Per Cent

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Whatsapp Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos