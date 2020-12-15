VVIP Chopper Scam: Court Refuses To Cancel Warrant Against Business Tycoon Shravan Gupta

A Delhi court has refused to cancel the non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Shravan Gupta, a former managing director of realty major Emmar MGF, in connection with AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case.

The court dismissed Gupta's application seeking cancellation of the NBWs, saying it was "without any merit".

The warrant was issued against Gupta on August 29 as he did not join the investigation despite receipt of the summons and was trying to evade the probe on one ground or the other.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar in his December 5 order, cancelling his application, had said it was "clear that applicant has tried to evade the investigation on one pretext or the other and did not join the investigation despite receipt of summons".

"Even during present proceedings, the applicant did not express intention to appear before ED (the Enforce Directorate) to join investigation. He also did not appear before this court when the application was taken up for hearing. It only shows that applicant is not willing to cooperate in the investigation," the judge had said.

According to the ED, Euro 12.4 million were transferred to the accounts of Interstellar Technologies Limited, Mauritius, which was one of the main fronts which have been used for laundering the proceeds of crime in the present case.

