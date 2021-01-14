January 14, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Tesla Enters Indian Market

Tesla Enters Indian Market

Tesla has been registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Tesla Enters Indian Market
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
AP
Tesla Enters Indian Market
outlookindia.com
2021-01-14T16:36:40+05:30
Also read

American automobile company Tesla has registered itself in India amid indications that the company is set to enter the country's automobile market. 

The company has been registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid up capital of Rs 1 lakh.

According to a regulatory filing, the firm has registered Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with RoC Bangalore.

Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram and David Jon Feinstein have been appointed as directors of Tesla India, as per the Registrar of Companies (RoC) filing.

Last month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said Tesla is set to start its operations in the country in 2021 and would also look at setting up a manufacturing unit based on demand.

Earlier on Tuesday, auto major Tata Motors denied tying up with the company for its India foray.

"Tata Motors has not taken any decision regarding a strategic partner for its PV business and categorically denies any and all rumours suggesting the same," the company said in a regulatory statement.

In November last year, replying to a Twitter user who asked about the progress of the company's India plans, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had said, "Yea..Next year for sure".

Musk had, however, in the past too tweeted about Tesla's entry into India.

In 2019, replying to a Twitter query, Musk had said he "would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!"

In 2018, Musk had cited the country's challenging regulatory environment as among the reasons for not foraying into India.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had said it is looking for potential investment from Tesla in the state and held discussions with the company.

Maharashtra is already home to a host of domestic and foreign automobile manufacturers, with the Chakan industrial belt near Pune being a major automobile hub. 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Google Removes Personal Loan Apps From Play Store For Violating User Safety Policies

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Elon Musk Indian Ocean Tesla Automobiles Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos