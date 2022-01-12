Sunday, Jan 16, 2022
Telecom Companies Will Not Become PSUs: Government

The three debt-ridden companies have proposed to convert their interest liability payable to the government into equity.

Updated: 12 Jan 2022 8:31 pm

Telecom operators Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), Tata Teleservices Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) will not become public sector undertakings after their interest payable on dues are converted into government equity, the communications ministry said on Wednesday.

"These three companies will not become PSUs. These three companies will continue to be managed as professionally run private companies," the Telecom ministry said in a statement. 

Post conversion, the government would have 35.8 per cent in VIL and the shareholding in TTML at around 9.5 per cent.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Telecom
