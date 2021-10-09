Tata Power Asks Customers To Use Electricity

Tata Power Delhi Distribution asked customers on Saturday afternoon to judiciously use electricity owing to limited coal availability. It added that the power supply is expected to be at a 'critical' state between 2 pm to 6 pm today.

The SMS sent to customers being circulated on Twitter reads: "Due to limited coal availability in generation plants across north, power supply scenario between 2 pm to 6 pm is at a critical level. Kindly use electricity judiciously. Be a responsible citizen. Inconvenience caused is regretted - Tata Power-DDL."

Tata Power is a majority stakeholder in Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, a joint venture with the Government of NCT of Delhi.

This development comes days after central power minister R K Singh admitted to an abnormal coal shortage. He added that with power demand moderating during the second half of October coal supplies will improve.

