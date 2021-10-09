Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Tata Power Asks Customers To Use Electricity "Judiciously' Amidst Coal Crisis

The company added that power supply is expected to be at a 'critical' state between 2 pm to 6 pm today.

2021-10-09T16:05:04+05:30
Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 4:05 pm

Tata Power Delhi Distribution asked customers on Saturday afternoon to judiciously use electricity owing to limited coal availability. It added that the power supply is expected to be at a 'critical' state between 2 pm to 6 pm today.

The SMS sent to customers being circulated on Twitter reads: "Due to limited coal availability in generation plants across north, power supply scenario between 2 pm to 6 pm is at a critical level. Kindly use electricity judiciously. Be a responsible citizen. Inconvenience caused is regretted - Tata Power-DDL."

Tata Power is a majority stakeholder in Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, a joint venture with the Government of NCT of Delhi. 

This development comes days after central power minister R K Singh admitted to an abnormal coal shortage. He added that with power demand moderating during the second half of October coal supplies will improve.

