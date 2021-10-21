Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Stocks To Watch For Today: L&T Finance Holdings, Havells, Angel Broking, More

After a slight decline yesterday, the market on Thursday is expected to rebound at the opening bell as suggested by the SGX Nifty. At 08:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 38 points at 18,358.

Stocks To Watch For Today: L&T Finance Holdings, Havells, Angel Broking, More

Trending

Stocks To Watch For Today: L&T Finance Holdings, Havells, Angel Broking, More
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T09:00:35+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 9:00 am

Stocks To Watch For Today: L&T Finance Holdings, Havells, Angel Broking, More

After a slight decline yesterday, the market on Thursday is expected to rebound at the opening bell as suggested by the SGX Nifty. At 08:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 38 points at 18,358.

Here are stocks that investors need to watch out for:

L&T Finance Holdings: Reported a 10 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net at Rs 223 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. Total income declined fell to Rs 3,134.46 crore as against Rs 3,508.91 crore in the year-ago period.

REC: Raised a $75 million (about Rs 561 crore) term loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Havells: September quarter net drops 7.34 per cent YoY to Rs 302.39 crore from Rs 326.36 crore. Revenue, however, grew 31.65 per cent YoY at Rs 3,238.04 crore.

Angel Broking: Consolidated net profit soared 80 per cent YoY to Rs 134.2 crore for the September quarter, while revenue jumped to Rs 527.34 crore from Rs 309.85 crore YoY.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The automakers XUV700 model has received 65,000 bookings in two weeks.

Tata Communications: Q2FY22 consolidated net rose 10.6 per cent to Rs 425.38 crore on a YoY basis, while revenue fell to Rs 4,174 crore from Rs 4,401 crore YoY.

Bharat Gears: Board approved rights entitlement ratio at 1:10 (one equity share for every 10 shares held by shareholders) and fixed issue price at Rs 105 per rights equity share.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Havells L&T Finance Holdings Tata Communications Mahindra & Mahindra Angel Broking Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Again. Check Out What Fuel Will Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Others

Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Again. Check Out What Fuel Will Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Others

After Posting 58 Percent Rise In Profit In Q2 Earnings, Jubilant FoodWorks’s Shares Price Plunge 5 Per Cent. Should You Buy?

Sensex Rises Over 250 Points In Early Trade. Sun Pharma Top Gainer, Followed By NTPC, HDFC, Others

Sebi Bans 5 Firms From Securities Market, Imposes Rs 50Lakhs Fine. Check Out The Companies Name

PayPal Set To Acquire Social Media Firm Pinterest For $45 Billion: Report

Bitcoin Breaches Record $66,000 Mark Day After ETF Debut On NYSE

RBI Imposes Rs 1 Crore Fine On Paytm Payments Bank

Rupee Climbs 47 Paise To Close At Nearly Two-Week High Of 74.88 Against Dollar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Advertisement

More from Business

Covers That Can Protect Your Assets Against Flood Damage

Covers That Can Protect Your Assets Against Flood Damage

Jio Added Maximum Subscribers In August, Vodafone-Idea Lost About 8.33 Lakh Subscribers: TRAI Data

Jio Added Maximum Subscribers In August, Vodafone-Idea Lost About 8.33 Lakh Subscribers: TRAI Data

CarDekho Appoints Mayank Gupta As New CFO Ahead Of IPO

CarDekho Appoints Mayank Gupta As New CFO Ahead Of IPO

Blockchain Ecosystem Winners Network Launches Rewards Platform For Internet Users

Blockchain Ecosystem Winners Network Launches Rewards Platform For Internet Users

Read More from Outlook

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

Outlook Web Desk / Top US diplomat Nicholas Burns told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that the US will challenge China where it must.

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

Naseer Ganai / Bikers were spotted waiting outside police stations till late evening in Jammu and Kashmir with cops offering no explanation.

Ex Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Ex Captain Exposes PCB's 'Scapegoat' Politics Before IND-PAK Tie

Koushik Paul / Misbah-ul-Haq has captained and coached the Pakistan national cricket team. He has himself been a 'victim' of politics in the Pakistan Cricket Board.

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses, Celebrations At Red Fort To Mark Milestone

Outlook Web Desk / A series of events have been lined up on Thursday including the launch of a Kailash Kher song and a film by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the vaccination milestone.

Advertisement