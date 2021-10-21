Stocks To Watch For Today: L&T Finance Holdings, Havells, Angel Broking, More

Stocks To Watch For Today: L&T Finance Holdings, Havells, Angel Broking, More

After a slight decline yesterday, the market on Thursday is expected to rebound at the opening bell as suggested by the SGX Nifty. At 08:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was up 38 points at 18,358.

Here are stocks that investors need to watch out for:

L&T Finance Holdings: Reported a 10 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net at Rs 223 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021. Total income declined fell to Rs 3,134.46 crore as against Rs 3,508.91 crore in the year-ago period.

REC: Raised a $75 million (about Rs 561 crore) term loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC).

Havells: September quarter net drops 7.34 per cent YoY to Rs 302.39 crore from Rs 326.36 crore. Revenue, however, grew 31.65 per cent YoY at Rs 3,238.04 crore.

Angel Broking: Consolidated net profit soared 80 per cent YoY to Rs 134.2 crore for the September quarter, while revenue jumped to Rs 527.34 crore from Rs 309.85 crore YoY.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The automakers XUV700 model has received 65,000 bookings in two weeks.

Tata Communications: Q2FY22 consolidated net rose 10.6 per cent to Rs 425.38 crore on a YoY basis, while revenue fell to Rs 4,174 crore from Rs 4,401 crore YoY.

Bharat Gears: Board approved rights entitlement ratio at 1:10 (one equity share for every 10 shares held by shareholders) and fixed issue price at Rs 105 per rights equity share.