Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Stock Market Outlook: Know What Analysts Say Before You Plan To Invest This Week

The Sensex nosedived 1,688 points on Friday amid concerns over the new coronavirus variant that also led to a rout in global markets. During the last week, the BSE benchmark plunged 2,528.86 points or 4.24 per cent.

Stock Market Outlook: Know What Analysts Say Before You Plan To Invest This Week

Trending

Stock Market Outlook: Know What Analysts Say Before You Plan To Invest This Week
outlookindia.com
2021-11-28T16:30:02+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 4:30 pm

Stock markets this week will be driven mostly by updates related to the new coronavirus variant that sent equities tumbling globally on Friday, macroeconomic data announcements and auto sales numbers, analysts said.

The Sensex nosedived 1,688 points on Friday amid concerns over the new coronavirus variant that also led to a rout in global markets.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark plunged 2,528.86 points or 4.24 per cent.

A World Health Organisation panel has named the new COVID strain 'Omicron' and classified it as a highly transmissible variant of concern, the same category that includes the Delta variant.

The potentially more contagious Omicron was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24, and has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. Many countries have introduced travel bans and restrictions on southern African countries to contain Omicron's spread.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Check what analysts are saying:

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd

New COVID variant, FIIs' behaviour along with macro numbers will be key factors to drive the market this week. COVID related developments will remain key triggers for the market where the market will remain keenly interested to know the efficacy ratios of various vaccines against a new variant of COVID whereas restrictions-related news across the globe will also cause volatility.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Going ahead, the market is likely to continue being under pressure till clarity emerges over how dangerous this new COVID-19 variant can be. Already, the market is precarious over the timing of Fed raising interest rate.

with the emergence of a new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant and the EU announced a temporary ban of flights from South Africa along with a few EU countries already under full lockdown scenario, market sentiments have taken a big blow. In such a scenario, it is wise to grab the opportunity and invest in stocks that are backed by strong fundamentals and sound management

Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities

Post Q2 result season, Dalal Street will look towards macros for hints to move the needle in broader markets. Inflation being a key factor will be at the centre of all news in the next two weeks since the RBI MPC meeting is scheduled in December. November monthly auto sales number can be a trigger to drive some movement this week.

Among macroeconomic data, PMI numbers for manufacturing and services sectors would also be tracked.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd

Equity markets in the near term will closely follow the impact of the new COVID variant, inflation data, and Central Bank policies.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Sensex Next Week Stock Market Outlook Sensex Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

FPIs Invests Rs 5,319 Crore In Nov Despite Massive Correct In Stock Market

FPIs Invests Rs 5,319 Crore In Nov Despite Massive Correct In Stock Market

RIL, Bajaj Finance, Others’ Market Value Down By Rs 2.61 Lakh Crore This Week

These Two IPOs Are Set To Hit Market Next Week To Raise Rs 7,868 Crore

Petrol, Diesel Price Could Fall Only If International Oil Rates Will Drop

Amazon India Head Summoned By ED Over Future Group Deal Irregularities

Star Health IPO To Open On Nov 30. Key Points You Must Know Before Subscribing

Think Twice Before Using A BNPL Option For A ‘Revenge’ Travel

Black Friday Is Back But It’s Not What It Used To Be

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

Maiden Over

Maiden Over

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Paytm May Venture Into Crypto, If Legalised In India, Confirms CEO Vijay Sharma

Paytm May Venture Into Crypto, If Legalised In India, Confirms CEO Vijay Sharma

Paytm Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens To Rs 473 Crore, Revenue Up 64%

Paytm Q2 Results: Net Loss Widens To Rs 473 Crore, Revenue Up 64%

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Fall Over 6% On Concerns Of New Covid-Variant

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin Fall Over 6% On Concerns Of New Covid-Variant

Why Sensex Crashed By 4,036.18 Points In November Despite Positive Start

Why Sensex Crashed By 4,036.18 Points In November Despite Positive Start

Read More from Outlook

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Though the health experts and scientists in India have advised caution yet they feel that the current immune profile of the majority of the population in India makes them less vulnerable to Omicron as compared to any other country in the world.

1st Test: India Need 9 Wickets To Win Vs NZ On Final Day

1st Test: India Need 9 Wickets To Win Vs NZ On Final Day

Koushik Paul / From 51/5, half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha helped India declare at 234/7. New Zealand (4/1) need 280 runs to win on Day 5 on Monday.

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

Outlook Web Desk / After the detrimental Delta variant which took the world by storm in the second wave of Covid-19, WHO recently declared ‘Omicron’ as the latest ‘variant of concern’ (VOC).

Advertisement