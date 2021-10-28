Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

SJS Enterprises To Launch IPO On Nov 01: Price Band Fixed At Rs 531-542 Per Share. Check Details

Retail investors can bid for a minimum Rs 14,634 worth of shares and the maximum investment by them would be worth Rs 1,90,242 at the upper price band.

SJS Enterprises To Launch IPO On Nov 01: Price Band Fixed At Rs 531-542 Per Share. Check Details

Trending

SJS Enterprises To Launch IPO On Nov 01: Price Band Fixed At Rs 531-542 Per Share. Check Details
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T13:44:27+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 1:44 pm

SJS Enterprises, one of the leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics products industry, has fixed November 1 as the opening date for its initial public offering (IPO).

The price band has been set at Rs 531-542 per share.

The Rs 800-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 710 crore by Evergraph Holdings Pte Ltd and Rs 90 crore by KA Joseph.

The issue will close on November 3. The minimum bid lot size has been set at 27 shares and in multiples of 27 shares thereafter.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum Rs 14,634 worth of shares and the maximum investment by them would be worth Rs 1,90,242 at the upper price band.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Half of the offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers including anchor investors for whom the issue will be opened for a day on October 29. Of the total offer, 15 percent is reserved for non-institutional bidders and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Book Running Lead Managers are - Axis Capital Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and IIFL Securities Limited.

Sanjay Thapar, Executive Director and CEO at SJS Enterprises told The Economic Times, “IPO primarily is for Evergraph, one of our investors, wants to diversify some stake and same for Joseph. Moving forward, both Joseph and Evergraph are a part of the promoter group and they will continue to be in the company for the next few years. Joe of course is the promoter and he is driving the whole business.”

“We expect strong growth from the segments that we cater to -- largely automotive and includes both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. That accounts for about 65% of our sales, of which 35% to 30% comes from appliances. We are very well diversified both in terms of the customers, the product mix and the geographies that we serve. 17% of our sales come from export and we are supplying to many end segments and we see very strong traction moving forward,” Thapar said.

SJS is one of the leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry.  The product offerings include decals and body graphics, 2D appliques and dials, 3D appliques and dials, 3D lux badges), domes, overlays, aluminium badges, in-mould label or decoration parts, lens mask assembly and chrome-plated, printed and painted injection moulded plastic parts.

Tags

Outlook Business Team SJS Enterprises SJS Enterprises IPO SJS Enterprises IPO Launch Date SJS Enterprises IPO Price Band Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) IPO Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

Coal Supply To Thermal Plants Has Increased: Coal Ministry

Why Vinod Rai’s Apology To Sanjay Nirupam Is A Let Down For Reputation Of CAG

Rupee Rose 11 Paise To Close At 74.92 Against Dollar Despite Massive Sell-Offs. Here's Why

Finance Ministry Releases Rs 44,000 Crore To States To Meet GST Compensation Shortfall

IRCTC Will Split Convenience Fee From Ticketing Revenues With Railway Ministry On A 50:50 Basis

One Billion Covid Vaccinations: Are Other Countries Doing Better Than India?

Paytm IPO To Open On November 8, Price Band Kept At Rs 2,080- Rs 2.150. Check Details

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from Business

Healthtech Startup Cloudphysician Bags $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round From Elevar Equity

Healthtech Startup Cloudphysician Bags $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round From Elevar Equity

GrayKea Gets Fresh Funding To Ease Financial Stress Of College Students

GrayKea Gets Fresh Funding To Ease Financial Stress Of College Students

Buzzing Stocks: PNB Shares Tumble Nearly 10 Per Cent, Lupin Plunges falls Over 2 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: PNB Shares Tumble Nearly 10 Per Cent, Lupin Plunges falls Over 2 Per Cent

After Posting 73 Per Cent Rise In Q2 Net Profit, IndusInd Bank Shares Jump 9 Per Cent. Gets ‘Buy’ Call From Brokerage House

After Posting 73 Per Cent Rise In Q2 Net Profit, IndusInd Bank Shares Jump 9 Per Cent. Gets ‘Buy’ Call From Brokerage House

Read More from Outlook

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Preetha Nair / Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave spoke to Outlook about the SC order to set up an expert committee to look into the snooping scandal using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Desk / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Sri Lanka's 154/6 in 17 overs for a seven-wicket win in their ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match. Warner hit 65.

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The majority of the land in Kashmir has been allotted to CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort.

Advertisement